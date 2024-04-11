The offensive line for the New York Jets was bad last season. No need to mince words about it. Because of that, they’ve been linked to a number of offensive tackles at pick 10.

As is the case, some fans and analysts prefer one player to another, often claiming in an exaggerated matter that one player is a lock for stardom while others are guaranteed busts waiting to happen. That makes sense, because beauty is in the eye of the beholder during draft season. For example, for tackles, someone who values run blocking is going to value a guy who excels in that area, while someone who values pass blocking will prefer a guy who excels in that area.

To try to help fans identify who might be “their guy” at offense tackle, I decided to pull together their PFF run and pass blocking grades from the most recent season to allow for cleaner comparisons. Through this, I figure we’ll be able to see whether each player is strong in both aspects, one aspect, or neither aspect based on their most recent on-the-field play. From there, readers can figure out which player they might prefer the Jets take based on their preferences.

Specifically, I will be looking at the following tackles who I’ve recently seen linked to the Jets: Joe Alt (Notre Dame), Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State), Troy Fautanu (Washington), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), JC Latham (Alabama), and Ardarius Mims (Georgia).

PFF grades for potential tackles at pick 10 ﻿Player Run block grade Pass block grade ﻿Player Run block grade Pass block grade Joe Alt 86.5 91.2 Taliese Fuaga 90.9 80 Troy Fautanu 62.6 88.2 Olumuyiwa Fashanu 70.5 88.4 JC Latham 79.6 81.7 Amarius Mims 68.4 81.2

While this is a rudimentary analysis, a few things become quite clear.

First, Joe Alt was an absolute monster in college, registering highest score for pass blocking and the second highest score for run blocking. If there’s a tackle worth trading up for then it is almost certainly Joe Alt based on these grades.

Second, if a team is looking for a tackle with plus run blocking, it appears to be Fuaga, Alt, and then a pretty steep drop off. In particular, Fashanu and Fautana seem to be rather weak in this area based on last season. Given this, if the Jets value run blocking at tackle then it appears that Fuaga would be a justifiable pick at 10 given that he is a clear cut above the rest in this regards.

Third, there seems to be quite a few plus pass blockers available, with every single one of these 6 players registering a grade over 80. For me, this might give reason to think that if the Jets don’t value run blocking then they could trade back and still get a solid prospect.

What do you think? Which tackle would you like to see the Jets take based on this? Or is there anything else that jumps out to you that I didn’t discuss?