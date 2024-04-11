SB Nation 2024 mock draft: Jets fill glaring need with OT Taliese Fuaga

Offensive tackle was a glaring need for the New York Jets entering the offseason. After the signing of Tyron Smith and the trade for Morgan Moses, it is less of an immediate need. However, both Smith and Moses are 33 and unsigned past 2024.

Adding the duo gives the Jets a degree of flexibility entering the NFL Draft. The tackle position is no longer in a state of emergency. If the Jets had not brought either player in, they might have found themselves in a position where they were tempted to reach on a tackle even if there was an early run on the top prospects at the position.

Still, the long-term outlook for the Jets at tackle is unclear. If one of the top prospects falls to 10, the Jets will likely strongly consider them. In this case, Joe Alt is the only one off the board, so the team has the choice between Olu Fashanu and Taliese Fuaga. Since the Senior Bowl, there has been plenty of buzz about the Jets loving Fuaga, so he is the pick here. DraftKings Sportsbook’s odds also project an offensive lineman will be the Jets’ pick in the first round.

Fuaga is not a pick purely for the future. He will get a chance to compete with Morgan Moses for the starting right tackle job right off the bat. During Moses’ first stint with the Jets, he began the season as the primary backup tackle, only sliding into the starting lineup after a Mekhi Becton injury.

Either way, Fuaga gives the Jets tackle depth in the short run. That is important with a pair of starters in their mid 30s. It is doubly important with a starting left tackle in Smith who hasn’t played a season without missing at least three games since 2015. The phrase “win now” is practically a cliché around the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets at this point. Fuaga gives the Jets one of the rarest benefits an NFL team can have, offensive line depth. The Jets are no longer one injury on the infamous turf at MetLife Stadium away from starting the likes of Carter Warren or Max Mitchell on Aaron Rodgers’ blindside.

Of course you don’t pick a player in the top 10 only for depth. Fuaga gives the Jets a long-term building block for the offensive line. Some think he might eventually move inside to guard, but no matter where he ends up he should be a valuable part of the trenches for a long time.