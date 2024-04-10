Mel Kiper Jr. gives the Jets an offensive weapon in latest 2024 NFL mock draft

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has released a new two round mock draft.

In the mock the Jets select a tight end with the tenth overall pick.

10. New York Jets Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia This is really the first logical match I see for Bowers, the two-time Mackey Award winner who is head and shoulders above the other tight ends in this class. If the Jets are all-in around quarterback Aaron Rodgers this season, taking Bowers would give them the best chance to make a playoff run. They brought in left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle Morgan Moses last month, which lessens the need for an immediate starter at tackle. This just makes sense.

Bowers has become a popular pick for the Jets in recent mocks. Kiper is no exception.

The first nine players off the board are Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr. JJ McCarthy, Malik Nabers, Joe Alt, Dallas Turner, and Rome Odunze.

Notably, Alt would be the only tackle to go off the board in the top ten, meaning the Jets would be passing on their pick of the second tackle in the class for a tight end. While Kiper is correct that the additions of Smith and Moses alleviate the short term need for tackle on paper, both players are 33 years old and unsigned after 2024. So the future of the tackle position is anything but settled for the Jets. And Smith himself has not been a model of durability, meaning a tackle the Jets picked at 10 would likely see appreciable playing time this year.

The additions of Smith and Moses give the Jets some cushion to avoid reaching for a tackle, but in this case we are talking about the second tackle in the class falling to them. If the Jets pass on that for a tight end, I’ll just say that Bowers had better be every bit as good as the hype.