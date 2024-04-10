Every once in a while I write an article that I kind of know is going to be received less than warmly as I write it. I expect this will be one of those articles. Why? Because the premise alone is going to bother many. The premise in question? That a defensive tackle could be a guy that the New York Jets consider at pick 10.

“The offense is bad!” “We always pick defense!” “Our defense is already so good!”

Yea, yea, yea, I know, I know. You don’t need to remind me of statements that seem to have been applicable every offseason for the last decade or so.

But the Jets defense (while extremely good) is not without holes. In a win now season, there is something to be said for addressing holes.

Don’t believe me in regards to the defense having room for improvement? Well let’s just go check out the depth chart for the defensive tackles.

Quinnen Williams (absolute monster of a player. 10 out of 10. No notes) Javon Kinlaw (uhhhhhh... he’s alright I guess?) Solomon Thomas (ehhhhh) Leki Foti (I imagine you see where I’m going at this point) Michael Clemons (while some like him, it bears noting that the Jets gave more snaps last season to Solomon Thomas, implying that they view Thomas as better... and I don’t know many Jets fans who speak glowingly about Solomon Thomas, nor does PFF who gave Thomas an overall grade of 37.0 last season)

And it’s also important to remember that the Jets rely on a heavy defensive tackle rotation. This was perhaps best highlighted a few years ago when Quinnen Williams low snap count was discussed at length.

What that means it that the current version of the Jets are going to be relying on significant snaps from guys like Kinlaw (who admittedly can rush the passer but struggles against the run) and a bunch of guys that I imagine most would rather not see on the field in a big moment.

Beyond that, it also means that the Jets are one Quinnen Williams injury from what can probably best be described as “a disaster” at the interior line. I get that no one wants to think about those things, but it can happen and a good team should have a contingency plan in case one of their stars has to miss a few games.

Given that all that, it bears noting that PFF’s 8th ranked prospect is a defensive tackle: Jer’Zhan Newton from Illinois.

Beyond that, Newton seems to fit the bill of what head coach Robert Saleh likes from his defensive linemen, as he excels at rushing the passer. PFF gave him a pass rushing grade of 84.0, a pass rush win rate of 15.4%, and a true pass set pass rush grade of 75.1. Those values would be approximately 95th percentile, 95th percentile, and 85th percentile among other college interior defensive lineman from last season. He also isn’t a slouch in the run game, with a grade of 77.1 and a run stop rate of 7.4%, which both are approximately 80th percentile scores among college defensive interior lineman.

Now with that said, I’m not sure Newton would be “my guy” at 10. My hunch is that there will be other players I like more when the time comes due to a number of reasons. However, I can’t say that I’d hate the pick at face value. While it wouldn’t thrill me, I could at least understand the logic given the holes at defensive tackle after Quinnen Williams.

What do you think? Have we been underselling the Jets needs at defensive? Could Newton be an option for the Jets at pick 10?