Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. New York Jets owner Woody Johnson called Aaron Rodgers vice presidential rumors a momentary distraction to the team, which honestly is ironic when you consider what Woody has done to the Jets this offseason. The Jets owner ruined the trade value of quarterback Zach Wilson with his comments at the owner meetings earlier this year. Then there were other rumors involving Johnson and head coach Robert Saleh involving a potential yelling match, which turned out to be false. And let’s not forget about him completely ignoring the fans’ request for a grass stadium, as well as raising ticket prices with little concerns for said fans. In all, it’s safe to say that the Jets owner has been involved in more drama than Aaron Rodgers has this season, and personally, I wish he would just sell the team. But for now, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

