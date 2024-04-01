Podcast: Jets bolster their pass rush trading for Haason Reddick

In what has been an offseason full of splashy moves, the Jets made another late last week landing star edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick has been one of the league’s best player at getting to the quarterback over the last four seasons and should make an already good Jets defense even better.

We discuss the trade on today’s podcast. Even with a talented defensive line, the addition of Reddick should improve the Jets defense.

What are expectations for Reddick. How much did the Jets give up? How long should the Jets look to keep Reddick? These are all important points of discussion, and we get to all of them on today’s show as the Jets make yet another blockbuster addition.

