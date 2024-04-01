Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. Over the weekend the New York Jets traded for Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick. Reddick has been one of the best pass rush specialists in the NFL over the last four years. Even though losing Bryce Huff hurts, Reddick is a great replacement going into a must-win season. It’s likely that Reddick is used as a one year rental with the potential to recoup a compensatory pick during the offseason next year. All in all, it’s a pretty savvy move by Jets manager Joe Douglas. Reddick keeps the integrity of the defense’s front seven and provides a great veteran presence in the process. It’ll be interesting to see how the defense plays with Reddick on the field. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

