I will admit to being biased here. Edge rusher Haason Reddick played for the Temple Owls in the 2013-2016 seasons. I was a Temple student during the 2013-2016 seasons. I love my Owls and Reddick was one of the best parts of those teams that I got to watch most closely.

But, hey, I doubt anyone really reads my articles just to read my blind biases based on where someone played their college football. So with that in mind, I’ll instead tell you what Pro Football Focus has to say about Reddick’s most recent season in the hopes that will help inform how you feel about the New York Jets decision to trade for him.

What did PFF say about Reddick’s season?

Well, to put it succinctly, he was pretty darn good.

Overall grade: 73.0 (910 snaps)

Run defense grade: 63.7 (275 snaps)

Pass rush grade: 73.9 (587 snaps)

Coverage grade: 51.6 (48 snaps)

Of note, he was rather well rounded. That is first supported by his overall grade, which ranked 43 among edge rushers. Beyond that, he ranked 50th among edge rushers in run defense and 35th in pass defense. Perhaps most impressively, he did that while logging the 14th most snaps among edge rushers, showing both an ability to stay on the field and to be productive when on there.

For reference, the Jets did not play their edge rushers nearly this much last season. Their highest snap count came from Jermaine Johnson who logged only 748 snaps, which is about 20% less than Reddick. This is because the Jets’ defense is largely built on the premise of a defensive line rotation so that players remain fresh and can perform at their best. With that in mind, perhaps playing fewer snaps will allow Reddick to perform even better next season as it pertains to PFF grades.

However, it’s also possible that Reddick simply continues to play a ton of snaps. Of note, the Philadelphia Eagles operate on a similar philosophy but that did not seem to apply to Reddick. How much the Jets plan to play Reddick remains to be seen, but as long as he continues to perform like he has then the Jets will likely be happy with his performance all the same.