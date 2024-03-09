Report: Jets expressed interest in Jerry Jeudy before Broncos traded WR to Browns

The Denver Broncos have traded wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth round Draft pick and a sixth round Draft pick. Prior to the deal, the wide receiver needy New York Jets apparently checked in on Jeudy per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Became clear this week Denver was warming up to finally trading Jerry Jeudy, who had interest from five or six teams, including #Jets and #Patriots, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 9, 2024

There are varying levels of interest. I think it would be fair to say the Jets’ level was likely pretty low if they weren’t interested at the price of fifth and sixth round picks.

Jeudy would have been a nice fit for the Jets on paper, but there are other potential options to upgrade at wide receiver. Other wide receiver sidekicks rumored to be on the trade block are Courtland Sutton of the Broncos and Diontae Johnson of the Steelers. There also are a number of starting caliber wide receivers on the verge of hitting free agency in the week ahead. We will soon find out which one the Jets will land.