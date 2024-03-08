New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hopes to play several more years

The New York Jets (and their fans) have been waiting for a franchise quarterback to walk in the door to save the franchise for about as long as I can remember. Last year, many thought they had finally found one... and then the Jets-iest thing possible happened as future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles all of 4 snaps into his Jets career.

Given Rodgers’ age and the severity of the injury, this was a cause for concern for many fans. He’s 40 years old now and that’s typically when quarterback performance starts to fall off. Couple that with an injury and it isn’t hard to connect the dots that this relationship between the Jets and Rodgers might not last all that long either via Rodgers’ choice or the Jets.

But, hey, if Rodgers has shown anything in his career it’s that he’s an outlier. It seems he thinks this may be another time for that to show as he recently expressed some pretty significant optimism that his time with the Jets isn’t as short-term as some may think, which is probably only going to come to pass if he and the team succeed.

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says he's hopeful that he can play '2, 3, or 4 more years' but adds that 'you need to have some good fortune' there too.



(Via Look Into It Podcast with Eddie Bravo)

Whether this lengthier timeline comes to pass will depend on a lot of factors with a big one being how this season goes. It’s possible that the Jets or Rodgers decide the relationship has run its course at year’s end either via Rodgers retiring or the Jets deciding to move on in the event that the team doesn’t live up to its promise. But maybe for once luck will shine on the Jets and they will actually get 4 years of the elite quarterback play that Rodgers has always provided as well as a team worthy of his accolades. A fan can dream, right?