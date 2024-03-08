Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets have yet to re-sign punter Thomas Morstead and kicker Greg Zuerlein, and that seems to have caught the interest of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has recently stated that re-signing those two should be a priority for the Jets this offseason, and to be honest, Rodgers isn’t that far off. Those two performed admirably for the Jets this past season and should be retained. Especially Morstead, who was one of the best punters in the NFL last year. On top of that, the team needs to fill holes at plenty of other positions this offseason. It will be good to at least get these two positions out of the way early. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Ethan Greenberg - Jets Free Agency Landscape | Talented Pool of Wide Receivers & Offensive Linemen

Michael Nania - NY Jets need to resist a rapidly growing free-agent temptation

Ryan Bologna - Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on needs Jets must address to hit 2024 goals

Justin Fried - C.J. Uzomah release paves way for NY Jets to sign another former Aaron Rodgers buddy

Andrew Fialkow - Is Mike Williams the best remaining WR fit for NY Jets?

Justin Fried - NY Jets 'think very highly' of Mike Williams as a free-agent target

Dadio Makdook - Could Tyler Boyd join the Jets?

Connor Hughes - Jets Mailbag: Will Gang Green stay put at No. 10 in 2024 NFL Draft?

NewYorkJets.com - Why Does The Ringer's Ben Solak Think Washington WR Rome Odunze Is the Perfect Prospect for the Jets?

Fox Sports - What's the ceiling for the Jets with a healthy Rodgers? | The Carton Show

Tony Catalina - Aaron Rodgers Shares Optimism About Jets This Season – ‘I Like Our Chances’

Nick Faria - NFL Insider Rips Jets Fans for Being in Denial About Team’s Dysfunctional Culture

John Breech - Aaron Rodgers seems to have a new retirement timeline: Jets QB reveals how long he hopes to play in the NFL

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.