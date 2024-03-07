Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Free agency is on the horizon, and it seems like the New York Jets may be low on options to help the offensive side of the ball in terms of finding playmakers. Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley seems to be the top free agent at the position this offseason, and while there are decent slot pieces the Jets can target, it seems unlikely that much will get done on that end - but hopefully I am wrong. Considering the Jets’ position group itself, I hope the team also tries to invest at wide receiver in the draft, especially with how much depth there is at the position this year. This Jets draft may not walk away with many superstar players, but at worst it seems like this could be the draft to find multiple depth pieces at various position groups. To make matters worse, the team doesn’t really have a lot of pieces to work with and Joe Douglas will need to get creative. Let’s hope it all works out. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

David Wyatt-Hupton - Countdown is on

NewYorkJets.com - Film Breakdown | Which Free Agents Could Make Sense for the Jets?

Randy Lange - Jets Free Agency Landscape | Defensive Tackles and Safeties Are on the Radar

Richard Louis - 3 Former Jets New York Should Sign for a Reunion in Free Agency

Justin Fried - NY Jets should reunite with this former fan favorite draft-day gem

NewYorkJets.com - How Will Free Agency Shape the Way the Jets Approach the 2024 NFL Draft?

Brandyn Pokrass - Look for NY Jets to target these post-Combine risers

Michael Nania - NY Jets must consider mimicking Titans' 2023 draft strategy

Rivka Boord - The specific skills NY Jets should prioritize in WR targets

Manuel Gomez - Jets not helping O-Line in draft would be ‘malpractice,’ exec says

SNY - Bent - Taliese Fuaga 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Jets' potential target

Ethan Greenberg - NFL Draft Prospect Who Said it Would Be an 'Honor' to Play with Aaron Rodgers & Jets

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.