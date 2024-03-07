Most mock drafts are just the thoughts of one person. Accordingly, their biases (e.g., the types of players they do or don’t like) are able to shape a lot of the decisions.

In other cases, mock drafts are done by groups which, in theory, should allow these individual biases to cancel out across the larger group of decision makers. However, merely having a bunch of voters can also have flaws if those voters are all pretty uninformed.

What I think is cool is that Mike Sando of The Athletic does a yearly mock draft that uses a group of NFL executives and GMs, which in theory should cancel out those biases while still having a very informed group of voters. This year he has six voters. In the past, this format worked well with the most recent mock draft including a sentence that reads “Last year, execs correctly projected seven of the top 10 players selected.”

So who did the New York Jets take this year based on this mock draft?

The answer: Tight End Brock Bowers who received 2 votes. Other players that received votes for the Jets were wide receivers Rome Odunze and Malik Nabors and offensive tackles Olu Fashanu and JC Latham.

In terms of why this pick was made, it appeared to be due to the immense value of Bowers, as the two commentary quotes Sando included about this pick both noted how the Jets badly needed offensive line help and would probably be better off using the pick to do so.

Overall, I tend to agree with the general themes of the mock draft for the Jets. I do think it’s possible they take Bowers, as the team needs an offensive player who can score some points. On the other hand, the Jets offensive line was one of the worst I’ve ever seen last season, so addressing it certainly sounds like the obvious move.

What they will do remains to be seen, but how would you all feel if the Jets did take Bowers?