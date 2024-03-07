Malik Nabers is an extremely explosive receiver with the talent to work on all three levels of the defense. He is a high character player who is always extolling his teammates to keep on pressing. He plays with a lot of heart. He has a moderate size with a fairly thin frame, but he plays like he’s much bigger and stronger. He’s a splash play threat from anywhere on the field. He’s fast and has great acceleration with the ability to stop on a dime. He had 19 deep catches in 2023 (over 20 yards in the air), which was 2nd best in the FBS. Yet he ran more than 54% of his routes from the slot. He had the 49th most receptions from the slot and he produced the 6th most total yardage in the FBS from the slot.

Nabers only averaged 6.6 yards after the catch, but he forced 30 missed tackles, which again was 4th in all the FBS. He was able to take short passes and make defenders miss. You needed numerous defenders to bring him down. He is an elite receiver who would juke, fight and power his way for extra yards when most would have run out of bounds. He has great hands even when in traffic, as he caught 71% of his targets over the last two years for 2,585 yards and 17 TDs.

Nabers had a drop rate of 5.3%, 5 drops out of 94 catchable passes. He works hard to get open. He looks for soft spots in zones for easy completions for his quarterback as he gives him as big a target as he can. He can run a full assortment of routes. He is devastating on crossing or sluggo routes. He demands some type of help/trap coverage, which makes his fellow receivers that much better. He is just a baby, as he isn’t even old enough to drink alcohol. He still is in the infancy of his career. He can be a prolific receiver who is highly targeted.

Nabers played in an offense that basically had only three viable weapons in quarterback Jaden Daniels, wide receiver Brian Thomas and himself. Daniels led the team in rushing, averaging more than 87 yards a game, while the two top running backs combined for only 67.6 yards a game on the ground.

Nabers (89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns) and Thomas (68 receptions for 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns) had 38.6% of the receptions for 62.3% of the yards and 70.5% of the touchdowns for LSU’s offense.

Nabers is not a stagnant receiver. He moves around, often in motion at the snap, to not allow coverage to settle in on him. He is like a joker in a game who can be used all over the formation by an inventive offensive coordinator.

Here is Nabers against Arkansas working off motion from outside in as he releases from a slot position. This makes it hard on cornerbacks, as they get mixed up in coverage on occasion. It’s just one more thing for them to think about.

This route is extremely difficult to cover, especially by zone defenses, as it runs through different zones. Wide receiver Brian Thomas takes away the coverage in the deep quarter by running a “9” route in front of Nabers. The throw is low and not deep enough, but Nabers is able to go down and bring in the catch on the fly.

Later in the same quarter Nabers is lined up as a traditional boundary receiver with press man coverage. It’s tough to see, but Nabers gets mugged on the play on a comeback route just past the sticks.

Nabers basically makes this catch with one hand for a first down on a 3rd and 11 play. Steve Smith (former All Pro and Pro Bowl receiver) played this clip on his podcast and called the holding from his platform. Notice that even though he was assaulted on the reception Nabers still pulls away, then ends up moving forward. He doesn’t just fall down.

LSU ran a prolific offense that allowed the quarterback and wide receivers to make adjustments to routes according to the defensive set up. In this next clip you have the defense running a pressure defense (blitz) with man coverage and a single high safety. Nabers is working out of the slot, so he knows exactly where the best place is to end his route.

With the coverage nine yards off at the snap, Nabers explodes off the line with a jab step and lean to the middle of the field that keeps the defender’s hips pointed that way. When Nabers gets within a few yards of his defender he cuts at full speed to the right, then easily outruns his opponent to the front corner of the end zone.

This is a 40 yard pass that is dropped in perfectly as Nabers runs under it. By going to the front corner of the end zone Nabers takes away the single high safety from the play completely. The safety has no chance to cover that ground even if he knew where it was going. Nabers has such an easy gait that he doesn’t look that fast, but he is actually slowing down at the catch while the corner is still struggling to catch up.

Here is another adlib play by the quarterback and wide receiver. This is a zone defense near the goal line in a close game. Nabers is on the line as a boundary receiver, but he is still in close to the end of the line. By doing so he can use the tight end as sort of window dressing for the defense to follow as he races into the end zone.

With all the other receivers running vertical routes the sea splits open in the middle of the field. Nabers just hesitates until the tight end passes by, then rolls in behind him wide open for an easy touchdown. This catch isn’t about electric talent, but rather football acuity to see the defense and use some savvy to make a play.

That works, but how about some electric play to show the talent? This is the same game. Nabers is again in the slot, with the outside receiver running a stop route, which keeps the outside cornerback pinned to the 15 yard line with no help from any safety.

This is beautiful in an athletic sense as Nabers comes out fast, then nearly stops as he fakes inside on a slant route, then uses a two footed jump cut outside, then hits the ground at top speed in two steps. The jump cut was so quick the defender couldn’t interfere even though it looked like he wanted to. The fact that from the 15 yard line to the five Nabers gained a couple of yards of clearance from his coverage is amazing.

Nabers then looks back for the ball, which is right on target, so he uses his nice length to reach out and make a two-handed catch before he runs out of end zone. He still has two feet down in bounds, so this is a touchdown in the NFL that is nearly impossible to stop with this execution. This is a dynamic play that is run so effectively the touchdown is a formality.

Okay, that was good, but what about a great defensive team? A team noted for great play with a litany of great players, coaches and game plans. Let’s go to Alabama, in Tuscaloosa with Nick Saban on the sideline. Once Alabama brings up their safeties in run support it’s not real pretty for the home team.

This is as bad as a Nick Saban defense can get beat. Nabers runs by his defenders so fast that the defenders who are lined up 10 yards off the line of scrimmage are behind after 15 yards. The ball is a little short and late so Nabers has to slow down, but Nabers is still out in front by an easy five yards for the TD. That is the definition of explosive.

Same game as Nabers is looking to complete a 15 yard dig route, but the coverage is there, so he improvises by continuing to move across the field.

The safety steps up to take away the dig, so Nabers continues on, with the safety now in pursuit. Nabers finds an open space, makes himself a large target, then waves his hand so his quarterback can see him breaking free. He makes the catch, coming back towards the quarterback to insure he takes the defenders out of the equation. It’s actually between defenders. This is a 25 yard completion on a broken play.

It doesn’t always happen that way, but players who keep working until the whistle make the most plays, and sometimes make game changing plays. That’s what you want, players who never give up until the ref blows the whistle.

This next play is against Terrion Arnold, my top rated cornerback prospect in the 2024 NFL draft. He is a sure first round pick with great coverage skills.

This is a 3rd and 6 play against the top cornerback, and Nabers is able to gain 17 yards rather easily. He doesn’t go down quickly after he takes a few hits to gain a couple of extra yards, but that is who he is.

This is a tied game in the first series after halftime, yet Alabama gave Nabers plenty of room for a reason. He can make a play, but he didn’t score so the defense sort of succeeded since that is exactly how they played it. If the defense wanted to really try to stop him they would have played press coverage with help over the top. It still might not have worked.

This next play is a favorite because it has little to do with speed, it didn’t score a touchdown, it didn’t cause the defense to back off, but it was great anyway.

This is the first series of the game for LSU. This is just a 12 yard out route that will get you a 1st down and across the 50 yard line. Nabers doesn’t go down. He fights for another three yards, but it takes nearly the entire defensive backfield to take him out of bounds. This play sets a tone early in a game that we are here to fight and fight all day.

This is what you want from your best players. You kind of expect this level of hustle from fringe players, but to have a superstar giving it up for the team on a nothing play sends a message. It says we are here to fight all day long. Get ready for it.

Later in the same game, a highlight play by a player competing at the highest level.

Nabers takes a three yard out route that is poorly thrown and spins away from a tackle to gain extra yards. He makes another tackler miss to get inside the 20 yard line, then gets pushed out of bounds by a host of defenders after a 12 yard gain and a 1st down in the red zone.

I counted at least seven red jersey defenders at the end of that play, which tells you how their team as a whole knew they were facing a dynamic player and they needed all hands on deck.

Later in the 4th quarter, with his team up by a scant four points, Jayden Daniels looks to Nabers to move the chains again against a collapsing defense around him. A defense which has already seen Nabers score two touchdowns and rack up well over 100 yards against them.

Nabers has worked the outside to perfection, but with his team in the 4th quarter with the lead he works back inside to make a play. This is a slant route, but run short so as to not get run into coverage. It still covers over 20 yards on the play and a first down. Five different defenders helped make the tackle as the attention paid to Nabers increased.

How do you combat the fact every defender has Nabers in their sights? Well, you split him out to the wide side of the field on 1st down in an obvious running situation with time winding down in the game and LSU ahead.

If he hasn’t shown enough, Nabers is able to press his man to the end zone, then jump above the outstretched arms of the defender on a pass that is woefully short of the back corner. Nabers has to jump, twist his body towards the ball, and reach out, with a defender with his hands between his. He then has to endure a shove out of bounds while trying to keep a foot in bounds, which he accomplishes. Just remarkable. That’s what you call a gamer.

You have seen some great stuff, but what about explosion? We have seen great catches, tough plays, fantastic touchdowns with speed and intellect. Where is the explosion that says wow, what a great game changing play maker? Here you go.

This is just a 10 yard dig route that turns into a 75 yard touchdown because Nabers has the explosive ability to do it. He doesn’t do anything special except make players take poor angles since they underestimate his speed. This is a big league explosive play. There is a factor of desire here to beat your opponent while helping your team. He reminds me of “that kid” on the playground when you were young that was so talented no one could ever catch him no matter how many kids were out there. Yeah, he’s that kid.

This next play is another of those “explosion” type plays as defenses struggle to maintain defensive integrity against superior talent. It’s not about a great play set up, it’s not genius offense thought up in some dank, smoky room with a teleprompter and a litany of offensive eggheads designing the ultimate play. No, it’s just a two yard pass.

This is what offensive coordinators talk about when they say “stick your foot in the ground, turn the corner and take off.” The defense takes poor angles because they are not used to that type of speed in such a short area. The fact that Nabers does it so instinctively, almost effortlessly, is what is stunning. That’s a 29 yard touchdown against an SEC defense. This is a touchdown in flag football. Nabers is fast, but the goal line is like a carrot dangling in front of him; he just gets faster. It’s just in his nature to want to compete and win.

This next clip is what happens when you have coverage against Nabers with no safety over the top. You are just asking to get scored on. This again is just beautiful in its execution with how Nabers sets up his opponent, than destroys him.

At the snap Nabers runs right at his defender, who pedals backward. Nabers wisely doesn’t give an inclination of which direction he is going until he is only a couple of feet from running into the cornerback. He then cuts left at full speed so the cornerback is already beaten. Nabers cuts a wide berth so the defender can’t interfere with him even if he wanted to. All you need is an on target pass and you have a touchdown. Now the pass should be at least half way into the end zone near the corner but it’s short. So instead of being able to just run under the pass Nabers has to slow, then jump as he turns his body. When he catches the ball (hands catch away from his body), the spinning motion on the jump helps turn him away from the defender so he can’t even get a hand in.

Watch the defender as he gets up to see Nabers with the ball. The defender drops his head in a sign of defeat. He just got toasted, or as they used to say, “posterized” by a higher talent. Everything Nabers did, he did so fluidly. His cut at full speed, the catch, the instinct to look back for the ball as he reaches the 10 yard line so he can adjust his speed and contort his body. He beat his man so soundly he is gliding the last few yards to ready himself for the catch. This is like football ballet, yet he makes it up as he goes, it’s almost effortless.

In this next clip the cornerback is lined up in off coverage with an 8 yard cushion with no safety help over top. It just isn’t fair to that cornerback. Nabers eats up the cushion in his first nine steps, then makes a jab step like he is going to cut, which stops his opponent’s feet. Once Nabers gets to that point it’s over. Nabers easily blows by his defender so fast that he is quickly more than five yards beyond him and pulling away.

This should have been an easy touchdown, but the ball is woefully short, which gives the defender the chance to catch up. What you can also see is how Nabers catches this ball. He could have caught the ball above his head, but he knew he was slowing down and his defender is about to rock him after the catch. So Nabers innately catches it chest high. This way, when the collision is made he has the ball in two hands clutched to his chest, so he doesn’t lose control. It’s a small detail that is often overlooked, but it’s impactful.

Many times I hear fans complain about a receiver body catching a ball. Yet players are taught to catch the ball that way when they are going to be tackled immediately. Hands catching is preferred if you are by yourself, but you will lose more balls than you catch if you hands catch a ball, then get hammered immediately by a defender.

I know this has been long, but I saved the best for last in my humble opinion.

If you want to teach young kids football, trying to describe “dynamic” or “explosive” or “play with reckless abandon,” here is a clip you could show them.

This play is being covered by Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, who will probably be a late 2nd or early 3rd round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He has talent. He would have been an early 2nd round pick last year. This is a 15 yard sideline stop route that Nabers runs to perfection.

On the release Nabers gets his defender into the backpedal. Then, when Nabers reaches the cornerback’s face, he cuts left at full speed, then around Pritchett without letting him get a hand on him. Nabers presses him down the sideline about 15 yards, then comes to a complete stop, comes back about four yards to make the catch, then pivots to the middle of the field, and he’s off to the races. He does this so quickly and fluidly that Pritchett doesn’t get a fingernail on him.

Nabers maneuvers around would be tacklers until he is taken down for a 22 yard gain. The thing I find fascinating is this play has a great release, instant top end speed, the sudden stop, the coming back to the ball, then instantly transitioning into an open field threat, forcing missed tackles. The total desire to take on an entire team with the ball in his hands is special. This is competing at its highest level. You don’t win every time, but you give that total effort every time. To me that’s special.

It might sound silly but this is my symphony. Numerous elements used by a single individual that gives a total effort to achieve success for his team. I find beauty in that.

Steve Smith (who was a finalist for the 2023 Hall of Fame) said watching Nabers is like “watching Picasso paint”

Steve Smith also stated:

“I just absolutely love how he plays through contact. Man I just love the free access that Nabers makes for himself. He utilizes a lot of different variations on releases. He’s well rounded in his route running, he fights through contact, he has a strong center of base. You want your wide receiver to develop the trust with the quarterback that says hey, even when you’re wrong with the spot of the ball I’ll make you right when I catch the football. That’s something you can’t create. He can change your receiver room on top of what you already have.”

Areas of Concern:

1) Nabers didn’t face the type of press coverage like he will face in the NFL.

2) He doesn’t regularly stack defenders even though he is in position to do so.

3) He will need to learn some different route combinations.

4) His speed will be matched by defenders in the NFL.

This was an enormous amount of work but I still enjoyed it.

What do you think?

I’d love your comments.