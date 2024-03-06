I don’t bother to pay attention to most mock drafts. In so many cases they just amount to “identify team need and then pick highest player available at that position to that team,” which ignores that teams have varying big boards and often go best player available.

Some mock drafts are interesting though. One such example if you’re a New York Jets fan is the one dropped by Dane Brugler of The Athletic on Monday. This mock draft was interesting to me because of what it stands for, which is basically the worst-case scenario for the New York Jets. However, there are two ways you can look at the results of such a mock draft as a Jets fan:

“This mock draft lands the Jets in a bad situation so BOOOOOOO.” “This mock draft is basically as bad as it could go... and it’s still pretty good for the Jets.”

Which of those you choose to go with is up to you. But let’s walk through it all the same. Basically, as far as the Jets are concerned the first 9 picks included:

4 quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy)

3 wide receivers (Marvin Harrison Jr, Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers)

2 offensive tackles (Joe Alt and Taliese Fuaga)

Arguably the top 5 players on the Jets “need” list (offensive tackles and wide receivers) are off the board before the Jets pick. Needless to say, that’s pretty bad in a vacuum.

The good news though? Even after all of that, the Jets still land a highly regarded tackle in the form of Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu. If that’s the consolation prize then the draft should be just fine for the Jets when it all shakes out.