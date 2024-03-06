Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Yesterday, the New York Jets officially released tight end C.J. Uzomah. During his time with the Jets, Uzomah was a great culture player, but essentially nothing more. He was a net-negative as a blocker, and completely overshadowed by Tyler Conklin in the passing attack. To be honest, his signing made little sense at the time, and Joe Douglas continuing to invest in the position made the signing make even less sense. Locker room players who help build a culture are necessary for NFL teams, but not for anywhere near the contract Uzomah got from the Jets. While he’s a great person and a good player, it’s foolish to say he was worth the contract he was given. It was yet another blunder for the Jets. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

