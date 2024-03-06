Marvin Harrison Jr. is a tall, lean but superbly muscled receiver who won’t be bullied by NFL cornerbacks. He is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., so you know he has been taught many nuances in route running that many receivers will never learn, and it shows. He plays with the confidence of a veteran receiver. He believes he will win because he usually does.

Harrison makes catches when he is tightly covered. He has excellent body control with good leaping ability. He has a nose for the end zone and he excels at making difficult catches for touchdowns. His footwork is great, especially on the sideline, as he is able to stay in bounds after leaping for high passes. He is a powerful receiver who muscles cornerbacks, they don’t muscle him. He tracks the ball well on deep passes, with the ability to make over the shoulder catches almost look routine. He can stack a cornerback on his back to keep him from making a play on the ball.

Harrison wins by setting up cornerbacks. He knows where he wants to make the catch, so he puts himself in the best position to do so. He doesn’t have blow by you speed, so he wins with intelligence, excellent route running and body positioning. He isn’t slow, he just doesn’t rely on speed to win on his routes.

Harrison has a better understanding about being in the NFL than almost all rookies, since he practically grew up in an NFL locker room. His father was a team leader and a Hall of Fame player, so he knows what to expect and what is expected of him in the NFL.

Harrison also wins because he was in an offense that was diverse, with threats all around him. He played with a superb offensive line and a bruising running game that could dominate a game. He also had two other dynamic receivers: wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and tight end Cade Stover, who together combined for 82 receptions, over 1,000 yards and 9 receiving touchdowns. Because of that vaunted running attack Harrison faced a lot of single high coverage and zone coverages he could exploit. This doesn’t diminish his accomplishments. He was the big play threat, as he scored touchdowns in 10 of the 12 games he played in 2023.

Lets look at some tape

Here Harrison is matched up in single coverage, with no safety help over the top. He is lined up out wide, which is where he lined up 80% of the time in 2023.

Harrison started inside the numbers at the snap, then took an outside release. He wisely followed the numbers down the sideline, which allowed his quarterback plenty of room in which to fit the ball in. Of course the quarterback used all that space and maybe a little more to make the catch more difficult. In the end Harrison makes a remarkable over the shoulder catch to get Ohio State out of a 2nd and 33 hole.

This was a huge play against a 5-0 Maryland team in a close game. This play was made against a big 6’ 2” cornerback who was stride for stride with Harrison. Even though the defender was right on Harrison, Harrison put the defender on his back, then reached out with his nearly 32” arms, making it nearly impossible for the defender to interfere with the catch. Ohio State (helped by this play) pulled ahead and eventually won going away.

Harrison is a smart kid who learned little techniques to gain an advantage in one on one situations. He is big and strong, with good length, which he uses in competitive situations. Here he is against Kalen King, who will be a day 3 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

Harrison has over 3 inches and about 20 pounds on King, so he uses that to his advantage. You can see King is running connected to Harrison. When Harrison sees the ball and deciphers where he needs to be to make the catch, he knows what he needs to do. He waits until the ball is on the way down, then he ever so slightly pushes off King to gain separation. He does it so delicately that the referee doesn’t see the infraction. It’s not a penalty if the referee doesn’t call it. That was a pro level move that Harrison showed when he was just a sophomore in college.

Harrison doesn’t have great athleticism, as he is more of an angular player who doesn’t have the mid-body flexibility to sink his hips into breaks, then explode out of them, but that doesn’t mean he is a one trick pony. Here Ohio State gets Harrison outside alone, then allows him to create on his own.

Harrison is not a great open field runner. He is just not that elusive. He forced only 5 missed tackles (this is one of them) on 67 catches in 2023. He does have some decent vision and speed, and he can spot the best area to exploit in the open field with the ball in his hands. Here he gets pretty much what is available after the tackle whiff by the defender. This was an easy 15 yard gain which put Ohio State in field goal position.

Harrison played in the Big Ten, which is dominated by Ohio State and Michigan. Because of poor weather later in the year it’s been known as a running back driven league. It’s the reason so many offensive linemen come from the Big 10; they need them and develop them. Defensive backs, not so much. There have been a few very good ones, but for years the Big 10 was known for 3 yards and a cloud of dust.

Ohio State usually only plays a few tough games a year, Michigan being the big one. Harrison has 29 career touchdowns, with 14 coming against Arkansas State (3), Toledo (2), Youngstown State (2), Western Kentucky (1) and Michigan State (6), which has had some lean years, getting destroyed for 6 touchdowns by Harrison. Some of these touchdowns are wide open deep shots that are not worth showing. Some are just nice plays by Harrison. Here are a few against Michigan State.

This is the only rushing TD by Harrison while at Ohio State. You can see that when Ohio State rolls the line left with the running back, the entire defense rolls with them. This was just a nice play set up, but Harrison makes the best of it with an easy TD. You can also see that, despite Harrison being a taller receiver, he moves so fluidly in the open field.

In this next clip Michigan State decides to cover Harrison with a first year freshman cornerback on an island with zero safety help, which doesn’t work out too well.

Harrison has this cornerback dead to rights as he feigns a move inside with a jab step. This makes the cornerback take the move inside which opens the sideline for Harrison. The cornerback actually does a great job of recovering, but with his back to the play he doesn’t know where the ball is. Harrison gives another tiny push which gives him enough space to make the catch for the TD. Interestingly if Harrison had just taken the inside route he would have crossed the defenders face and would have been wide open on the post route. He made it more difficult, but in the end it’s all the same.

Oh did I mention Harrison could have crossed his face? Yeah, well, he might have looked at the pictures on the sideline and felt the same thing. This play highlights what I discussed earlier about the Ohio State rushing attack.

The ball is on the 10 yard line, 2nd and goal. Ohio State is in 11 personnel with three wide receivers and a tight end, yet Michigan State has eight men in the box, with the wide receivers in single coverage and zero safety help. Then before the snap Ohio State motions its slot receiver to the left, like Marvin Harrison needed more room. This is like stealing. There is no way that the cornerback seven yards off the line of scrimmage had a prayer of covering Harrison. This was easier than a 7 on 7 drill. Harrison smartly runs straight at the cornerback, then fakes right. The cornerback has to honor that, so it left the middle wide open. Touchdown!

On this next play the defense plays zone coverage against Harrison on 3rd and 4. Michigan State uses the Tampa 2 defense or cover 2 with the safety high and the corner low.

Seeing this, Harrison knows exactly where to go, which is about a 20 yard out under the safety and over the cornerback. The cornerback delayed his drop to watch the slot receiver (which is not his concern), who is stopping short. By doing so he doesn’t get enough depth to get in the passing lane to prevent the 20 yard out. That slot receiver is window dressing that worked great, as the outside linebacker had the coverage. Harrison makes a nice hands catch and protects the ball as he gets shoved out of bounds.

In this next clip Michigan State is showing bracket coverage against Harrison, with the cornerback outside and the safety inside. At the snap it’s actually a safety blitz from deep on the 2nd level of the defense, which was a bad idea.

Harrison is not a burner who is going to run right by NFL cornerbacks, but here he has a cornerback running sideways at first, so he blows right by on the inside with plenty enough speed. Harrison gives a feigned move to the outside, then sprints down the seam. The cornerback has no chance. It’s only the hustle of the backside cornerback that keeps this from being a 77 yard touchdown.

Harrison has the technique of a skilled veteran to place his body in great position to catch the ball, while at the same time keeping his opponent in poor position from making a play on the ball. This ball is a little short, so Harrison has to slow down. It’s the only reason the cornerback was in the play.

Harrison also shows excellent body control on jump balls and fade routes. Here he shows that skill with a nice catch against Rutgers in the corner of the end zone.

This is actually nice coverage by the cornerback, as he takes away the inside route while forcing Harrison to the sideline. This puts the emphasis on the QB to make a near perfect throw, which he does. The ball is high and short of the end line, which gives Harrison room to jump and still come back down in the end zone. This play is made because Harrison is so much bigger and taller than the cornerback. The cornerback has his back to the play. He puts his arms up, but the ball is too high for him to make a breakup.

This next clip is on a route that Harrison has made a lot of big plays on. It’s a basic drag route, which can be run on a delay or from the snap. This is a 3rd and 11 play, so the defense is protecting the 1st down line but is also in man coverage.

Here we actually have dual drag routes from either side of the offense, with the direct purpose of picking off one of the cornerbacks in man coverage. As you can see, the play works like a charm. The defenders get tangled up with each other, so Harrison is wide open. The receiver downfield is there for the express purpose of blocking for Harrison once he gets there. You see Harrison run this play numerous times with good results.

Harrison like I said is a big receiver with some power. He plays through contact but also makes plays while being contacted. This play comes from the showdown this year against archrival Michigan, with Ohio State down late in the first half.

Harrison is tackled before the ball arrives, but he has enough sturdiness to still make the catch. This shows great concentration while making a fantastic one-handed catch. This was a smart play by the defender to try and interfere with Harrison. This is a 44 yard reception late in the half, which puts Ohio State in good position to score. If Harrison doesn’t catch the ball it’s only a 15 yard penalty, which is a much better outcome for the defense. The defender has a hold of one hand while trying to knock the ball out with the other. The only problem is Harrison catches the ball anyway.

Remember that I mentioned that drag route that Harrison did so well with? Well in this year’s Michigan game he ran a similar route (no dual route), then just beat the defender to the end zone without being touched.

Michigan is up by two scores, so they run a zone defense to guard against shots into the end zone. Harrison runs from the slot behind the wide receiver on the line, then takes a sharp right turn as the defense drops back. This is a play that Ohio State runs often, so it’s a mystery why Michigan didn’t see the formation, then cover Harrison better. Though Harrison can run a wide variety of routes, this is an easy route to run in close from the slot.

Harrison has multiple attributes that make him a strong candidate as the best receiver in this class. What aspects of his game need improvement?

Areas of concern even if just slightly.

1) He didn’t face much if any true press coverage like he will see in the NFL. He will not be allowed a free release as a boundary receiver (like he was 80% of the time) without NFL cornerbacks testing him physically.

2) He had a drop rate of 8.2% of his catchable passes (6 drops in 73 opportunities), which is a little high for a boundary receiver.

3) He caught only 67 of 114 targets (57.3%) for whatever reason. It’s just a little low for a #1 boundary receiver. He caught only 65.3% of his targets (which is more in line but still not great) from CJ Stroud in 2022, who had great accuracy in 2023 with the Texans.

4) 31.3% of his 2023 receptions (21 of 67) came from the slot, where he played only 19.4% of the time from. It also accounted for 29.3% of his receiving yardage. You would expect the bulk of his yardage would come from the outside. His slot yardage will be vastly reduced in the NFL with defenses not so ready to retreat at the snap.

5) He only caught 43% of his contested passes in 2023. With his leaping ability, in addition to being over 6’ 3”, you would think he would catch more than 13 in 30 chances. Many more of his passes will be contested in the NFL.

6) He played on an All-Star team with multiple weapons. He appears to be a top 5 draft selection, which means he may be one of only a few weapons on a weak team early in his career in the NFL.

7) His father obviously taught him so much about being a wide receiver, and he got great coaching in a premier college program. How much more development can you expect in the NFL, or is this his career ceiling or close to it? Other receivers will develop quite a bit in their first few years, so you expect more than what we saw in their college tape.

8) He has shown some Diva type characteristics at times. You can see it in his body language if he doesn’t get the ball or when he gives a poor attempt at blocking on running plays.

9) He can telegraph his intentions at times or run lazy routes which can cause INTs.

Here is the game of the year against Michigan, early in the game. Harrison should he hyped to run crisp routes, but he is easily read by an underclassman, Will Johnson, who jumps his route for the big interception. Harrison never fought through him. A wide receiver just can’t allow a cornerback to undercut him on a slant. In addition, once the interception was made, Harrison didn’t appear too anxious to try and rip the ball away or make the tackle. Once he gets knocked back he just slowly walks, then stops while the defender is still moving. In hindsight he wouldn’t have gotten back into the play, but he didn’t know that until the play was over. That gave the ball to Michigan in prime scoring position at the 7 yard line, which ended up soon after as a Michigan touchdown in a game Ohio State lost by six points.

Summary

Does this make Harrison a problem pick if selected? Of course not. He will be a top 10 pick no matter what. Is he the best receiver in the draft? Maybe. You will have to make that decision with the likes of Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze yet to be scrutinized.

Harrison I am sure will be a great pro and a player some team is going to count on for years to come. He is just in a loaded draft with oodles of talent, so comparisons will be made. He is a player who will have teams thinking of trading up if he drops to #5 or lower, which I doubt he will, but you never know.

What do you think?