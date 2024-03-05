Jets to release CJ Uzomah to clear salary cap space

It comes as no surprise, but the Jets will release tight end CJ Uzomah. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler broke the story.

Uzomah signed a 3 year, $24 million contract two years ago but never carved out much of a role on offense for the Jets. Tyler Conklin, who was also signed that offseason, took the top tight end role, relegating Uzomah to a part-time blocking job in the offense. The Jets did not get much bang for their buck.

According to Over the Cap, the Jets will save $5.3 million against the cap with Uzomah’s release. They will, however, take on a dead money hit of over $5.9 million. This is in part due to a contract restructure the Jets initiated last year. Every little bit of cap space counts when a team is tight up against the cap when the Jets are, however.

Unless the Jets make an another move at tight end, the release of Uzomah clears the way for 2022 third round pick Jeremy Ruckert to take a bigger role on offense.