Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Rumors have circulated that New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had interest in joining the San Francisco 49ers as their new defensive coordinator, but that the negotiations were blocked by the Jets. While it makes sense for Gang Green to make such a move, it is a damning thing to have come to light - especially considering how many coaches have left the team this offseason. On top of that, it becomes further damning when you consider how close Robert Saleh and Ulbrich are to each other. In the NFL, there are times when coaches just know that a season is not going to end well, or that a coach will lose their job at some point during the season. Hopefully, the mass exodus the Jets coaching staff has seen this offseason isn’t foreshadowing an event like that, and the Jets are able to right the ship this season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

David Wyatt-Hupton - Combine Wrapup

Zack Rosenblatt - Jets combine buzz: What we heard about Bryce Huff, free agency targets and coaching staff

Alex Smith - Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich, 49ers had 'mutual interest' in coordinator leaving for San Francisco: report

John Pullano - How Will Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy's Rising Stock Help the Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft?

SNY - Bent - Kris Jenkins Jr. 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Jets' potential target

NewYorkJets.com - What Does The Athletic's Dane Brugler Think of the Overall Depth of the 2024 Wide Receiver Class?

Jack Bell - Jets Notebook | With No. 10 Pick, Jets Potentially In the Hunt for Elite O-Lineman

Justin Fried - NY Jets 7-round mock draft following the NFL Combine

Albert Bainbridge IV - NY Jets Mock Draft 2024: Our picks and predictions post-Combine

NewYorkJets.com - 2024 Jets Mock Draft Tracker 6.0 - Mel Kiper Selects Georgia TE Brock Bowers

Brian Costello - Jets running out of options for top receiver targets

Rivka Boord - Should NY Jets pivot to Darnell Mooney in free agent WR market?

Michael Nania - NY Jets should seek a reunion with newly released defender

Ryan Chichester and Boomer & Gio - Gio not buying Sauce Gardner's praise of Zach Wilson

Brandyn Pokrass - Former NY Jets wide receiver saves man’s life at gym

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.