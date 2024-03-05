The New York Jets traded up in first round of the 2021 NFL draft. With their second pick of the first round, they then selected University of Southern California offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. I say offensive lineman because Vera-Tucker played both guard and tackle, with opinions somewhat split on where he could play at the next level.

For the Jets, they opted to start Vera-Tucker at left guard, where he played his entire rookie year. In his second season they initially played him at right guard before bouncing him between guard and tackle. Eventually Vera-Tucker got injured and that ended his season. His third season followed the same track as his second. He began the season expecting to play right guard, but was then bounced between guard and tackle. Once again he got injured and it ended his season.

This larger trend of Vera-Tucker playing many positions and experiencing injuries lends itself to two critical questions for the Jets.

The first: where should Vera-Tucker play? Admittedly, at this point, it doesn’t seem like the Jets know, which was outright stated by General Manager Joe Douglas.

Joe Douglas said that releasing Laken Tomlinson was the right thing for the #Jets financially.



Said team hadn't decided if AVT is a RT, RG. Added he's in a good place physically. No decision on fifth year option yet

I wrote a larger article on the pros and cons of Vera-Tucker at each spot last season. This season saw much of the same type of data. Rather than reinvent the wheel, I’ll link that here.

The second big question was also touched on by Joe Douglas in the above tweet: should the Jets pick up Vera-Tucker’s 5th year option? On one hand, Vera-Tucker is generally viewed as a high upside young offensive lineman. Head coach Robert Saleh said as much last season when he said “We think he’s an All-Pro guard. He can still be an unbelievable tackle, probably a Pro Bowl tackle. But we know his best trait, he will be his absolute best on the inside.”

On the other hand, Vera-Tucker has struggled to stay on the field, and the 5th year option is worth $15.3 million. That’s a lot of money to spend on a guy with durability concerns. The expression “the best ability is availability” isn’t said for no reason. Importantly, this decision has to be made in the next few weeks, so the Jets won’t have the benefit of another season of information to base this decision on.

Overall, this leaves the Jets and Joe Douglas with some big decisions around what to do with Vera-Tucker. One could make an argument in either direction on both points of the option and his position. I put it to you:

Should Vera-Tucker play guard or tackle in 2024? Should the Jets pick up Vera-Tucker’s 5th year option?

Tell me what you think. What would you do if you were in Joe Douglas’ shoes?