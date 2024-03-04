Potential Jets free agent target Mike Evans re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As we near the start of NFL free agency in 2024, the Jets’ options to add a top end wide receiver are dwindling. Mike Evans has re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two year contract.

Buccaneers, WR Mike Evans agree to terms on a 2-year, $52 million deal. (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/aDMX3xiOam — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2024

Evans’ name has been floated in discussions of potential wide receivers the Jets could target this offseason. To be honest, though, it always seemed like a bit of a long-shot to me. Evans has spent his entire ten year career in Tampa Bay. The Bucs had a lot of desire to keep him, and Tampa Bay had success a year ago winning the NFC South and a Playoff game.

Evans’ contract makes his compensation top five in the league. Had he hit the market, it would stand to reason the Jets would have needed to significantly bid higher, which probably would have been ill-advised for a receiver on the wrong side of 30.

There aren’t many high end pass catchers who figure to hit the open market at this point. Jacksonville’s Calvin Ridley might be the best, and he is likely to have many suitors. If the Jets don’t land him, they can turn to the second tier, where there still likely will be plenty of options superior to Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.