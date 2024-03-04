Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The NFL Combine has ended, and there were plenty of jaw-dropping performances on display. It also showed that this class could be one of the most talented that we’ve seen in a long time - although that always remains to be seen. However, what’s not great to see is the New York Jets lack of draft picks in this year’s draft. When considering the direction of the team and the amount of holes that are on the team, it’s surprising that Joe Douglas let the Jets get in this type of position. They don’t have a massive amount of cap space, either, so it’s essentially do-or-die time for New York. Having Aaron Rodgers can solve a lot of these problems, but if there’s any type of injury or dip in play, it’s going to spell disaster for the Jets this year. It’ll be interesting to see how it develops. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Michael Nania - The big non-Rodgers question NY Jets need to answer on offense

Doric Sam - NFL Insider: Jets May Draft 'Developmental' QB on Day 3 to Backup Aaron Rodgers

Brandyn Pokrass - The top tight end prospect is interested in playing with NY Jets

Justin Fried - 5 high-profile free agents the NY Jets could realistically sign

Brandyn Pokrass - Potential NY Jets wide receiver target set to hit the open market

Brandyn Pokrass - Potential top-tier NY Jets OT target 'unlikely' to be re-signed

Rivka Boord - The ultimate Bryce Huff breakdown: Should NY Jets pay him?

Ryan Dunleavy - NFL mum on potential probe into Mecole Hardman leak allegations

Michael Nania - J.B. Smoove has a message NY Jets fans need to hear

Ryan Dunleavy - Braylon Edwards saves 80-year-old man's life during attack

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.