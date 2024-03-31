Good morning Gang Green Nation! For those who celebrate, Happy Easter Sunday.
There’s not much news on the Jets front other than the already passe news of the Haason Reddick trade. Reddick is of course an excellent addition to the Jets. It should be very, very difficult to pass the ball against this team next season if the key players remain relatively healthy. If everything goes just right, this could even turn into one of those defenses good enough to bully their way into the Super Bowl without a top offense to carry the load. No guarantees of that, of course. Those defenses are rare. But it’s possible, if everything goes just right, that the Jets might have one. Here’s hoping.
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in March:
