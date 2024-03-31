Good morning Gang Green Nation! For those who celebrate, Happy Easter Sunday.

There’s not much news on the Jets front other than the already passe news of the Haason Reddick trade. Reddick is of course an excellent addition to the Jets. It should be very, very difficult to pass the ball against this team next season if the key players remain relatively healthy. If everything goes just right, this could even turn into one of those defenses good enough to bully their way into the Super Bowl without a top offense to carry the load. No guarantees of that, of course. Those defenses are rare. But it’s possible, if everything goes just right, that the Jets might have one. Here’s hoping.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Sunday in March:

Rich Cimini - Adding Haason Reddick gives Jets defensive closer they covet

Cody Benjamin - Ranking top 2024 challengers to potential Chiefs three-peat: Bengals, Texans among 11 candidates to explode

Nick Faria - Next John Abraham? Haason Reddick Provides New York Jets With Unique Skills

Anthony Licciardi - What Does New York Jets' Haason Reddick Trade Mean for Will McDonald?

Ralph Ventre - Robert Saleh Wants New York Jets' Former First-Round Pick to Play 'One Position'

Mike D'Abate - New York Jets Acquire More Than Bryce Huff Replacement in Haason Reddick Trade

Mike D'Abate - New York Jets Draft Profile: Oregon Running Back Bucky Irving

Tyler Brooke - Jets Named Best Fit For QB Jordan Travis

Tyler Brooke - Jets Starter Admitted to Playing Through Concussion in 2023

Bent - How can Haason Reddick help the Jets in 2024?

Justin Fried - Ranking NY Jets' last 10 first-round draft picks

Justin Fried - The hidden value behind the NY Jets conditions in Haason Reddick trade

Justin Fried - Haason Reddick trade gives NY Jets the best defense in the NFL

Billy Riccette - Jets offseason workout dates announced

Michael Pallas - Potential Cost of Going All-In for the Jets

Quinn Allen - Zach Wilson favored to be Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs backup

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.