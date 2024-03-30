Good morning Gang Green Nation! Big news came yesterday for Jets fans. The Jets are acquiring two time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick for a conditional 2026 3rd round pick. Reddick will be turning 30 years old in the first few weeks of the 2024 NFL season. In addition, his contract expires after the 2024 season. This is another in a series of all-in moves for the 2024 season by Jets general manager Joe Douglas. While there are questions regarding the future, particularly with respect to Will McDonald, who now finds himself likely to once again be a fringe contributor in the upcoming season, there is no doubt this trade makes the Jets a more formidable team in 2024. If most of the major contributors remain relatively healthy, the Jets have constructed a Super Bowl level defense in 2024. If Aaron Rodgers and the offense can remain healthy and productive, who knows how far the Jets might go?
Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in March:
