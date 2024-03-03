Good morning Gang Green Nation! The big news coming out of the NFL combine yesterday involved wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy blazed a 4.25 forty on his first attempt, then followed that up with a 4.21 on his second attempt, breaking the combine record set by John Ross a few years ago. That’s game changing, breathtaking speed. That’s the kind of speed that makes a guy a threat to score every time he touches the ball. However, as John Ross can attest, extraordinary speed alone is not enough to succeed in the NFL. League history is littered with speed demons that never quite work out in the NFL. At roughly 170 pounds, Worthy has a body type that rarely translates to a long and fruitful NFL career. It will be interesting to see where Worthy goes in the draft and whether he can become one of the few receivers who succeed in the NFL with his build.

