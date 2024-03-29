Jets trading for Haason Reddick

The Jets are trading for Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick.

Trade: Eagles are sending edge-rusher Haason Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could be a second, sources tell ESPN.



The 2026 pick becomes a 2nd if Reddick has 67.5% playtime this season and has 10 or more sacks. If not, it’s a 2023 third pic.twitter.com/AcjiqZE2L4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2024

*if not, it’s a 2026 third-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2024

Reddick has posted at least 11 sacks in the last four seasons.

The Jets were reportedly trying to sign defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in free agency. Even so it is surprising to see the team use major resources at the position.

There are currently conflicting reports about whether the Jets and Reddick will agree to a new contract.

Reddick joins a talented defensive front for the Jets. He joins Jermaine Johnson and John Franklin-Myers at the defensive end position. Add in Quinnen Williams and the Jets should have one of the league’s most ferocious pass rushes. This defense should be a nightmare for quarterbacks.

This move is sure to raise questions about the status of 2023 first round pick Will McDonald. McDonald played sparingly as a rookie and was expected to see his snap count increase after the departure of Bryce Huff. Now it is difficult to see a path to playing time unless another move is following.

Huff signed with the Eagles and figures to be a replacement for Reddick. In effect one could argue the Jets traded Huff and a day two pick to Philadelphia for Reddick.