We have the 42nd prospect on the 2024 GGN Big Board. And the winner is: Roman Wilson, Wide Receiver, Michigan! With Wilson taking the 42nd spot, our crowd sourced Big Board now looks like this:

Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver, Ohio State Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC Joe Alt, Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, LSU Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Offensive Tackle, Penn State Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, LSU Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver, Washington Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle, Oregon State Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama JC Latham, Offensive Tackle, Alabama (Tie) JJ McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan (Tie) Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA Terrion Arnold, Cornerback, Alabama Brian Thomas, Wide Receiver, LSU Amarius Mims, Offensive Tackle, Georgia (Tie 18) Troy Fautanu, Offensive Tackle, Washington (Tie 18) Michael Penix Jr., Quarterback, Washington Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center, Oregon Bo Nix, Quarterback, Oregon Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama Byron Murphy II, Defensive Tackle, Texas (Tie 25) Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback, Toledo (Tie 25) Tyler Guyton, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma (Tie 27) Cooper DeJean, Cornerback, Iowa (Tie 27) Jer’Zhan Newton, Defensive Tackle, Illinois Graham Barton, Offensive Lineman, Duke Keon Coleman, Wide Receiver, Florida State Nate Wiggins, Cornerback, Clemson Ladd McConkey, Wide Receiver, Georgia Adonai Mitchell, Wide Receiver, Texas Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver, Texas (Tie 35) T’Vondre Sweat, Defensive Tackle, Texas (Tie 35) Jordan Morgan, Offensive Tackle, Arizona Troy Franklin, Wide Receiver, Oregon Ricky Pearsall, Wide Receiver, Florida Xavier Legette, Wide Receiver, South Carolina (Tie 40) Kingsley Suamataia, Offensive Tackle, BYU (Tie 40) Roman Wilson, Wide Receiver, Michigan ?

From now until late April I’ll be putting up a daily poll asking GGN to vote on the best available players from a rolling list of 15 candidates. The idea here is to build a generic Big Board reflecting the community’s view of this year’s draft class regardless of the Jets’ (or any other team’s) particular needs. So for instance, you may think the Jets don’t need a QB this year, but that should not necessarily prevent you from placing a QB high on the Big Board if said QB warrants it. Each day we will close the previous day’s poll and the candidate with the most votes will be added to the GGN Big Board. In the event of a tie vote both players will go up on the Board. By the time the draft rolls around we should have enough players on our Big Board to cover two rounds of the draft.

If a name you think should be on the poll is not there you can write in candidates in the comments. If a player gets support in the comments I’ll consider adding him to the poll. If a player repeatedly gets zero votes he may be dropped from the poll for a few days.

We all have different views. What we’re looking for here is a composite of the best players in the community’s collective mind. Your views may or may not coincide with the community’s, and either way that’s OK. Life here on GGN would be pretty boring if we all agreed on everything.

So let’s get to it. Today we continue with the number 43 prospect on the crowd sourced GGN Big Board 2024. Who will it be? Vote early, vote often, and let’s hear who you think are the best players in this draft.