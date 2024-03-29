Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. New York Jets owner Woody Johnson took to Twitter to demolish the report made by NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe regarding an argument that occurred at the most recent owner’s meeting between himself and head coach Robert Saleh. Wolfe would later apologize, but at that point the damage had already been done. Multiple respectable media outlets ran the story based on her report, and most people only ever remember the initial story, and never the clarification. It’s just another example of a long list of slanted journalism from media against the Jets, and something that’s likely to continue no matter how good the team is. Let’s hope that this year, the Jets are able to erase the outside noise with wins. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

