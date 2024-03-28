Matt Miller’s mock draft has the Jets adding an offensive playmaker

ESPN’s Matt Miller put together a full seven round mock draft. With the tenth overall pick he has the Jets adding an offensive weapon.

10. New York Jets Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia If it were me, I’d be going offensive tackle or wideout here. But after the Jets acquired offensive tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses and wide receiver Mike Williams, it feels like they are all-in on winning this season with Aaron Rodgers returning from a torn Achilles. That means going with the biggest impact player at No. 10, and Bowers fits. He can operate from the slot and be Rodgers’ safety valve and hot-route artist. Bowers played 40 games over three years in college, caught 26 touchdowns and had only eight drops. He missed some time during the 2023 season with an ankle injury, but he is a top-five player in the class in terms of NFL readiness and expected impact.

The first nine players off the board are Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Marvin Harrison, Jr. Malik Nabers, Joe Alt, Dallas Turner, and Rome Odunze.

Bowers is becoming an increasingly popular pick for the Jets in mock drafts. The Jets on paper addressed their two most pressing needs in free agency, adding Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses at tackle and Mike Williams at wide receiver. This takes the team out of a doomsday scenario if they cannot add a tackle or wide receiver at 10.

Still, Bowers would feel like a luxury pick to me. I have already stated my views on the high risk Bowers would represent as a top ten pick. With Smith and Moses both 33 and in the final year of their respective contracts, I would have a tough time passing on the second tackle in the class to take a tight end.

As for the rest of the Draft? Below are Miller’s picks.

72. New York Jets Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami Kinchens could come in and immediately push free safety Tony Adams with his ball skills (11 interceptions over the past two years) and ability to play post safety. 111. New York Jets: Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville 134. New York Jets (via BAL)*: Garret Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State 185. New York Jets: Tanner McLachlan, TE, Arizona 256. New York Jets*: Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee 257. New York Jets*: Brady Latham, G, Arkansas

