Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Despite having great meetings with the New York Jets, DE Jadeveon Clowney instead will be signing with the Carolina Panthers on a two-year contract. Supposedly, the holdup for the Jets was they were not willing to give Clowney anything more than a one year contract. If that’s true, it’s hard to disagree. While Clowney has been playing well recently, he’s an aging player at a position that can see a lot of injury - just ask the Jets with Carl Lawson. Lawson was a great Edge who saw his time with the Jets drastically reduced due to the unfortunate nature of injuries. Maybe the Jets will have another player in mind either in free agency or the draft. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

John Pullano - Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh Discuss the Jets' 2024 Free Agency Signings

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Biggest Winners of Free Agency

NewYorkJets.com - What Does ESPN's Adam Schefter Think of the Jets Free Agency Additions?

Rivka Boord - NY Jets lose out on free agent EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Michael Pallas - Offensive Line Strategy for Jets Moving Forward

Michael Nania - The one trait NY Jets fans should look for in OT draft prospects

Rivka Boord - NY Jets' approach at one position could reveal key starter's future

Zack Rosenblatt - Will Jets ever trade Zach Wilson? Examining possible outcomes, who might want him

Fox Sports - Where should Zach Wilson go next? | The Carton Show | FOX Sports

Michael Nania - NY Jets fans will love Mike Williams' top two goals for 2024

Jets Uncovered - The Woody, JD conversation

Randy Lange - Examining the NFL Rule Changes: Kickoff Returns and Hip-Drop Tackles

Randy Lange - Jets Staffers Frank Ramos and Bill Hampton Senior to Receive Pro Football Hall of Fame's Awards of Excellence

