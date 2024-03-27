Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is in hot water for comments he made yesterday on a live stream with influencer Adin Ross. While I won’t exactly dive into the comments themselves, I think it’s incredibly irresponsible for a player of Gardner’s stature to let himself be so loose with his wording and the potential interpretation it brings. Gardner’s agent should advise him better, but quite frankly it boils down to a player like Sauce perpetually being online and engaging with random people that will hurt him in the long run. While it’s always nice to speak with fans and interact, influencers lead lives that aren’t worth mimicking for someone who is a professional athlete. You’d expect Sauce to be better, but here we are. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

