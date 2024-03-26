Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh, and Woody Johnson all spoke to the media yesterday, and to be honest, they did little to quell my doubt in the team this season. Despite throwing Zach Wilson under the bus during the owner’s meetings a few weeks ago, Woody Johnson has now done a complete change of tune, stating that the New York Jets would now be keeping Wilson if the team wasn’t able to move him. Johnson also made a pathetic excuse for raising PSL and season ticket prices. In all, Woody did little to help his likeability among Jets fans. And to be honest, I doubt that changes anytime soon. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Randy Lange - Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh Says He Learned Lessons from 2023 and Will Have Some Different Approaches in 2024

Brandyn Pokrass - NY Jets HC Robert Saleh talks Rodgers, coaching staff, and more

Rivka Boord - Robert Saleh's NY Jets need less hype and more doubt

NBC Sports - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh hoping for an under-the-radar season

Rich Cimini - Saleh - Jets' narrative will change 'when we win football games'

Justin Fried - NY Jets tried to hire a veteran coach this offseason but struck out

Alex Smith - Jets Notes: Aaron Rodgers ready to go for OTAs, expectations for Nathaniel Hackett

John Pullano - Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh 'Fully Anticipating' Aaron Rodgers to Be Ready for Spring Practices

Justin Fried - NY Jets WR Mike Williams not expected to be ready for training camp (and that's OK)

Danny Abriano and John Flanigan - Jets in contact with Corey Davis about potential reunion

Michael Nania - Signing Jadeveon Clowney could reveal NY Jets' view of key player

Danny Abriano - Jets GM Joe Douglas reacts to Bryce Huff's departure, talks possible Zach Wilson trade

Jack Bell - Jets General Manager Joe Douglas Says 'We Have Great Flexibility to Go Any Direction in the 2024 NFL Draft

NewYorkJets.com - Joe Douglas Press Conference at the Annual League Meeting (3/25)

Rivka Boord - NY Jets have Zach Wilson trade offers but want more (Report)

Rich Cimini - Owner Woody Johnson vows Jets to keep QB Zach Wilson if no trade

Brian Costello - Jets will keep Zach Wilson if they can't trade him: Woody Johnson

Albert Bainbridge IV - NY Jets Mock Draft 2024: Our picks and predictions post NFL free agency

NewYorkJets.com - 2024 Jets Mock Draft Tracker 9.0 - NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Selects Marvin Harrison for the Jets

NFL.com - Expectations for New York Jets 2024 season | 'GMFB'

Michael Nania - Leaked image of draft caps shows NY Jets' new logo

David Wyatt-Hupton - Who is Louis Rees-Zammit?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.