Now that free agency is well and truly underway, we’re going to be breaking down the players acquired by the Jets so far, continuing today with wide receiver Mike Williams.

The 29-year old Williams is listed at 6’3” and 220 pounds. He was a first round pick out of Clemson in 2017. Williams has had two thousand-yard seasons, but he is coming back from a serious knee injury early on in the 2023 season. In seven seasons, he has played 88 games and has caught over 300 passes for 4,806 yards with 32 total touchdowns.

Background

Williams was a four-star high school recruit. He was originally going to enroll at South Carolina before changing his mind at the last minute and heading to Clemson instead.

In his first season with the Tigers, he only started three games but caught 20 passes for 316 yards and three scores in a backup role.

Williams broke out in his first season as a full-time starter with 57 receptions for over a thousand yards and six touchdowns, earning 2nd-team all-ACC honors. However, his junior year ended prematurely when he suffered a season-ending injury on the opening drive.

He returned to action in 2016 and established himself as one of the best receivers in the nation as he caught 98 passes for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns and earned all-ACC first team honors. He had five 100-yard games and scored in nine games.

Williams opted to enter the 2017 draft and was the second receiver selected after Corey Davis as he went seventh overall to the Los Angeles Chargers. However, he missed the start of his rookie year and ended up with just 11 catches for 95 yards in a reserve role.

In his second season, Williams caught a career-high 10 touchdown passes and also added a touchdown run as he caught 43 passes. Then in 2019, he led the NFL in yards per catch average as he caught 49 passes for 1,001 yards and two scores.

The Chargers exercised Williams’ fifth year option and he caught 48 passes for 756 yards and five scores in 2020. He then had a career-year in 2021, as he caught 76 passes for 1,146 yards and nine scores.

After signing an extension for three years and $60 million, Williams had another good season in 2022 with 895 yards and four scores on 63 catches and then got off to a great start in 2023, only to then suffer a season-ending knee injury in the third game.

Williams was released by the cap-strapped Chargers a few weeks ago and the Jets signed him to a one-year deal potentially worth up to $15 million.

Now let’s take a look at what Williams brings to the table, divided into categories.

Measurables/Athleticism

Williams has excellent size, big hands and a massive catch radius. At the scouting combine he posted modest explosiveness numbers and 15 bench press reps, then ran a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Usage

Williams occasionally lines up in the slot, but he generates nearly all of his statistical production on the outside.

He has carried the ball 10 times for 34 yards in his career on end arounds, but seven of these were in 2018. That included a 19-yard touchdown run.

Deep threat

Williams’ downfield ability is one of his best traits. While he might not have elite speed, he is fast enough to get half a step on his man and is superb at locating and tracking the ball early.

He’s had two seasons (2019 and 2021) where he was in the top-10 in the NFL for yards and receptions generated on passes more than 20 yards down the field, and he led the league in yards per catch in 2019.

He’s scored 12 touchdowns of more than 30 yards in his NFL career, some of which saw him exploiting blown coverages.

Routes

Although he’s a deep threat, Williams doesn’t just run go routes. He doesn’t necessarily run a complex route tree, but his downfield abilities open up a lot for him underneath on hitch routes or crossers, and give him plenty of room on in-breaking and out-breaking routes.

He shows an ability to counter physicality from his man when running downfield routes, and can use leverage to generate separation.

His footwork and technique were a work in progress when he first entered the league, but Williams has worked at this aspect of his game and can use deception and quickness to get a clean release.

Hands

Williams’ catch rates have been climbing over the course of his career and his drop rates, which have always been low, have been extremely impressive in recent years. He has gone 15 games and been targeted 115 times since his last drop, in the 2022 season opener.

One area where Williams excels is on contested catches. He has a better than 50:50 success rate on these and over 90 such catches in his career.

Williams can go up to get it or come back to the ball and dive to scoop low passes off the ground. He has plenty of catches on his highlight reel where he makes a reception at full extension.

Here’s a highlight-reel grab that showcases his body control as he adjusts for the twisting one-hander.

Red zone

19 of Williams’ 33 career touchdowns were 20 yards or less, including eight from inside the five-yard line. He’s clearly a good option to throw the ball up to so that he can win a one-on-one matchup.

After the catch

Williams’ numbers for yards after the catch and tackle-breaking are not particularly special, but he does have some abilities to generate extra yardage with the ball in his hands.

If he catches the ball in stride, Williams can turn upfield and is tough to bring down once he gets up to full speed.

He wasn’t used much in the screen game in his first four seasons, but he’s been targeted more often on such plays over the past three years. While he doesn’t turn many of these into big gains, he can generate decent yardage on them.

Despite not being particularly elusive, Williams does have the ability to break or avoid tackles and get to the marker.

He has never fumbled in an NFL game, but he did fumble twice in his final year at Clemson.

Blocking

Williams has not really established himself as someone who will make much of an impact as a blocker and his grades have typically been inconsistent over the years.

However, he has the size and desire to make contributions when asked to do so and has never been called for holding or any other kind of illegal block at the NFL level.

Physicality

The book on Williams coming out of college was that he needed to become more physical to reach his potential. He was too easily re-rerouted or forced into the sideline and there were signs early on in his career that he was struggling to get off press coverage.

This is another area where Williams has worked at his game and shown improvement. He also showcases physicality with his willingness to go over the middle and the way he finishes runs.

Williams has been called for offensive pass interference twice so far in his NFL career.

Special Teams

Williams has barely ever played on special teams at the NFL or collegiate levels and won’t be expected to with the Jets.

Instincts and Intelligence

Williams seems to do a solid job of sitting down in open areas against zone coverage and doesn’t seem to be someone that runs the wrong route or blows assignments.

He was able to graduate from Clemson before the end of his redshirt junior year and posted a score of 17 in the Wonderlic at the combine.

He has had three pre-snap penalties in his career, including two false starts.

Attitude

Williams impressed the coaches at Clemson when he sat out most of the 2015 season and became a leader and mentor for younger receivers and often operated like a makeshift coach. He has a good work ethic, toughness and a desire to be great, along with a reputation as being someone who will put his body on the line to win.

He has had good on-field discipline but has been called for one unsportsmanlike penalty during his career.

Injuries

Williams has had to show some resilience to come back from injuries during his career and he’ll need to do this again in 2024 after having torn his ACL in the third game of the 2023 season.

In college, he broke his neck when he collided with the goal post as he scored a touchdown on the first drive of the 2015 season. He was cleared for contact before the 2016 season and had a career year.

His rookie season was disrupted by a herniated disc in his back that caused him to miss the first six games, and he missed multiple games in 2022 with a high ankle sprain.

Williams also missed a game each due to a bone bruise in his knee, a hamstring injury and back spasms over the course of his career and suffered a minor shoulder sprain in the 2020 preseason.

Scheme Fit

Williams’ abilities should make him an ideal complement for Garrett Wilson and an excellent target for Aaron Rodgers.

He projects similarly to Allen Lazard and Jason Brownlee in terms of his size and skill-set, so the Jets can plug him into a similar role and he can be what they had hoped Lazard would be last year, and what they hope Brownlee could develop into.

He was a teammate of current Jet John Simpson at Clemson and Tyrod Taylor with the Chargers. Both players reportedly played a role in encouraging him to sign with the Jets.

Conclusions

Williams is an excellent addition at the wide receiver position and a clear talent upgrade. Once again, though, the Jets will have to hope that injury issues don’t rear their head during the season.

The contract Williams signed gives the Jets some protection against him missing time, but they’ll hope he remains healthy, especially at the end of the season when they may be looking to secure a postseason berth and make a run in the playoffs.