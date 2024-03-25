Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend as usual. The New York Jets have been linked to Edge Jadeveon Clowney, and while I think that his presence would bolster the team’s defense, it would be a questionable signing considering that the Jets have used two first round picks on the position in the last two drafts. They also let Bryce Huff go in free agency, and while Clowney has a prowess for stopping the run, Huff is the more dynamic pass rush specialist at this time. It’ll be interesting to see if the Jets do end up signing Clowney, and if so, what that compensation could look like. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Ryan Dunleavy - Robert Saleh 'excited to attack' Jets' 2024 season with new additions

Bobby Kownack - Jets HC Robert Saleh excited to accomplish things in 2024 ‘we were supposed to accomplish a year ago’

Brandyn Pokrass - Prominent ESPN Host not sold on the NY Jets in 2024

Rivka Boord - How NY Jets can restore this struggling player's effectiveness

Justin Fried - NY Jets must prioritize a D.J. Reed extension this offseason

Michael Nania - What type of player should the NY Jets seek for their WR3 role?

Kyle Newman - Report: NY Jets 'highly motivated' to sign Jadeveon Clowney

David Wyatt-Hupton - New York Jets Draft Value

Brandyn Pokrass - Welsh rugby star visiting NY Jets on Friday

Rivka Boord - NY Jets' ideal draft plan combines two common proposals

Cody Benjamin - Jets' Aaron Rodgers contributes to upcoming unauthorized biography, 'Out of the Darkness,' per report

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.