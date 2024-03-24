Good morning Gang Green Nation! News came yesterday that the Jets nearly signed edge rusher Shaq Barrett before the Miami Dolphins swooped in with a better offer. It is also being reported that the Jets are highly motivated to sign Jadeveon Clowney. All of which suggests the Jets think edge rusher is a high priority need for this team. Now if only there had been an in-house option that was one of the best pass rushers in the NFL last year. Well, no need to get all in a Huff about it.

