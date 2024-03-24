Good morning Gang Green Nation! News came yesterday that the Jets nearly signed edge rusher Shaq Barrett before the Miami Dolphins swooped in with a better offer. It is also being reported that the Jets are highly motivated to sign Jadeveon Clowney. All of which suggests the Jets think edge rusher is a high priority need for this team. Now if only there had been an in-house option that was one of the best pass rushers in the NFL last year. Well, no need to get all in a Huff about it.
Kristopher Knox - NFL Free Agency 2024: Breaking Down the Best Value Moves of Week 2
Steve Serby - NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Quarterbacks fly off board early
Rich Cimini - Jets' roster upgrade came at a bargain but will it work?
ESPN - NFL free agency: Roster additions, cuts, remaining questions
Richie Whitt - Betting Buzzkill: Free Agency Splash Signings Hurt New York Jets' Super Bowl Odds?
Richie Whitt - Where's Tyron Smith Rank? New York Jets' Best, Worst Moves in Free Agency
Justin Fried - 5 free agents NY Jets were wise to avoid this offseason
Justin Fried - NY Jets might be emerging as favorites to sign Jadeveon Clowney
Justin Fried - Mike Williams contract details reveal another NY Jets masterclass
Justin Fried - Shaq Barrett nearly signed with NY Jets if not for this ludicrous reason
Billy Riccette - Mike Williams to count less than $6 million against salary cap for ’24
Billy Riccette - Report: Jets ‘highly motivated’ to secure deal with Jadeveon Clowney
Billy Riccette - New Dolphins DE Shaq Barrett thought he was landing with Jets
Billy Riccette - Jets schedule pre-draft visit with Florida State QB Jordan Travis
David Latham - AFC Team Could Sign Free Agent Pass Rusher
Jim Cerny - Mike Williams reveals the Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson reasons why he signed with Jets
Owen Crisafulli - Jadeveon Clowney is Jets' next target after Mike Williams splash
Poll
Will the Jets pick an edge rusher in the 2024 NFL draft?
-
22%
Yes
-
58%
No
-
11%
Birds aren’t real
-
7%
Fred
