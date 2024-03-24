Last week, the New York Jets signed wide receiver Mike Williams, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers. This signing was greeted rather warmly by Jets fans, many of whom noted the large potential upgrade that Williams will be over the Jets’ previous wide receivers (sans Garrett Wilson). Just how good is Mike Williams?

The first thing we must acknowledge with Williams is the elephant in the room: he is recovering from a torn ACL from last September that ended his season. Not only does this mean that Williams could be a markedly different player when he returns, but it also means that his 2023 data is a very small sample from which to draw any takeaways.

Because of this latter point, I will be analyzing his 2022 data from when he played 13 games. Also, because he didn’t play a full season in 2022 either, I will only be paying attention to his 2022 rate stats as reported by PlayerProfiler and reporting the raw number as well as his ranking among qualified wide receivers in parentheses.

Yards per route run: 2.01 (30)

Formation adjusted yards per route run: 1.86 (31st). For interpretation, some formations are easier for wide receivers to accumulate stats within. This is just a statistical adjustment to yards per route run that accounts for that.

Yards per target: 9.6 (12)

Yards per reception: 14.2 (25)

Target separation: 1.89 (34)

True catch rate: 86.3% (39). For interpretation, think “catch rate with bad targets removed.” This is thought to account for how often the player catches the passes that he should catch.

Drop rate: 2.2% (rank not reported)

Contested catch success rate: 58.6% (11)

QB rating per target: 104.0 (23)

Route win rate: 44.3% (24)

Win rate v. man: 35.2% (53)

Win rate v. zone: 49.2% (rank not reported)

Long story short, every one of the above rate statistics paint Williams as a great wide receiver to have as the #2 pass catcher in an offense. Every rank is within the top 64 and the NFL has 32 teams, so by this definition alone he’s good enough to be a #2 wide receiver. Given the Jets have Garrett Wilson, a #2 role is certainly the maximum of what the Jets are expecting from Williams, which makes this a good fit for the Jets.

Beyond that, he shows some markers of being a borderline #1 level receiver with a yards per target, yards per reception, and QB rating when targeted that were inside the top 32. These stats basically say that Williams is extremely efficient when the ball is thrown his way, which could make him a fan favorite in short order.

For me, one of the most appealing parts of this profile is his contested catch success rate, which ranked 11 in the league. If he can duplicate this level of success on contested catches then this would provide a nice addition to an offense that has lacked a pass catcher who could regularly win on that kind of play. This skill may be particularly useful in the red zone where the field becomes more congested.