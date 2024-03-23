Good morning Gang Green Nation! After an active start to free agency by Joe Douglas and the New York Jets, this team looks, at least on paper, to be the deepest and most talented Jets team since Rex Ryan’s glory days. Yet the Jets’ Super Bowl odds have barely budged. What gives?

For one thing, we’ve heard this song before. Big free agent signings raise Jets’ fans hopes, only to see the season’s results crash and burn. In addition, a lot of things have to go right with a roster chock full of older players at key positions with injury histories. However, perhaps the biggest unknown is Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback who will turn 41 years old this season. Outside of the ageless Tom Brady, there is a dearth of examples of quarterbacks dominating at such an advanced age. In addition, Rodgers will be coming off a major injury. To make matters worse, Rodgers will be nearly three years removed from the last time he looked like Hall of Fame Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is the elephant in the room Jets fans largely are ignoring. There’s an unspoken assumption in some circles that Rodgers will simply pick up where he left off in the 2021 season. That’s a pretty shaky assumption. If Rodgers is still Hall of Fame Aaron Rodgers then the Jets should be a playoff team. If, in addition, most of the rest of the Jets’ key players stay relatively healthy the Jets could be primed for a deep playoff run. But if, as is not at all unlikely, Rodgers is never again close to his former Hall of Fame form, then all will be for naught, and the Jets may not even make the playoffs. No pressure there, Aaron.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in March:

John Pullano - Wide Receiver Mike Williams Said the Jets Were a Team with 'Everything I Was Looking For'

John Pullano - 5 Things to Know About Jets Defensive Lineman Javon Kinlaw

Randy Lange - Jets Notebook | Tyrod Taylor Talks Up 'Freak' Jets Wide Receiver Mike Williams

John Pullano - Jets Free Agency | Jets Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Solomon Thomas

Randy Lange - Things to Know About Jets Wide Receiver Mike Williams and His Journey from Paris to New Jersey

Brian Costello - Jets' Tyrod Taylor ready for 'tough' test behind Aaron Rodgers

Dylan Svoboda - 2025 Super Bowl odds: Jets still far from contenders after Mike Williams, O-line additions

Brian Costello - Tyron Smith made a $20 million Jets bet on himself

Rich Cimini - Jets new tackle Tyron Smith says team 'has all the pieces'

Anthony Liccardi - New York Jets Schedule Pre-Draft Visit With Developmental Quarterback

Jon Alfano - 'I Know What It's Like': New York Jets' Javon Kinlaw Eager To Aid Playoff Push

Ralph Ventre - Trade Down? New York Jets' General Manager Joe Douglas Boosts Draft-Day Options

Mike D'Abate - Jets John Simpson Reveals ‘Fun, Excitement’ of New York, Aaron Rodgers

Anthony Liccardi - New York Jets Draft Target Marvin Harrison Jr. Skips Pro Day; Stock Falling?

Nick Faria - New York Jets' Offseason Plan Mirrors Past Super Bowl Champion?

Nick Faria - New York Jets’ Receiver Mike Williams Reveals Injury Update, Timeline

Nick Faria - Calling an Audible: New York Jets Now Targeting Tight End in Draft to Add Another Offensive Weapon?

Glenn Naughton - Four 2023 Joe Douglas Mistakes That he Can’t Repeat in 2024

Matthew Lownes - 3 massive unknowns for NY Jets heading into 2024 NFL Draft

Justin Fried - NY Jets eyeing potential hidden gem in this former rugby star

Justin Fried - NY Jets meeting with ideal mid-round developmental QB prospect

Justin Fried - NY Jets outbid crosstown rivals to sign Tyrod Taylor

Justin Fried - Mike Williams and Morgan Moses provide important injury updates

Paul Bretl - Jets very active at Thursday Pro-Day’s with stops at Notre Dame and others

Paul Bretl - Improved Jets pass game will create more opportunities for Breece Hall

Billy Riccette - Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett among coaches attending Michigan Pro Day

Paul Bretl - Jets on hand to watch UConn OL Christian Haynes at pro day

Michael Pallas - Aaron Rodgers Plus New Additions Are Super Bowl Contenders

Shervon Fakhimi - Grading Jets' best, worst moves to start free agency

Jim Cerny - Jets' Morgan Moses drops shocking injury revelation on 2023 campaign with Ravens

Ben Solak - Marvin Harrison Jr. Vs. Malik Nabers: Who’s WR1 in This Draft?

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.