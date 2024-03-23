I typically write my articles in an attempt to inform on something. Whether that something is interesting is entirely up to the reader, but my goal is almost always to share some thought or takeaway that I personally found interesting. This article is not that type of article.

Instead, this article is just intended to crowdsource some thoughts on what I think is an interesting question: “Could Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt fall to the New York Jets at pick 10?”

I think this question is interesting for a few reasons.

For many Jets fans, Alt is the ideal pick. In fact, I think highly enough of Alt that he and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. were the two guys I had in mind as I wanted the Jets to lose out to end the season. I thought those guys were good enough that some extra losses in a lost season would be worth it. A mock draft recently laid out a scenario where Alt falls to pick 10. And while my initial reaction to seeing that was something along the lines of “yea, okay lol,” I actually don’t think this mock draft is all that far-fetched when looking at who went before Alt.

POST FREE AGENCY MOCK DRAFT



Following big free agency moves and the Vikings-Texans trade, @BenjaminSolak cooked up a mock.



Is Michigan's J.J. McCarthy top 10 worthy? pic.twitter.com/IebrlKowiE — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) March 18, 2024

Basically, all that would really need to happen is:

The four quarterbacks who are widely considered as top 10 locks to go top 10.

The three wide receivers who are generally considered locks to go top 10 to go top 10.

The other two picks are anyone but Joe Alt. This could mean that some defensive players make their way into the top 10 or that a team simply values another player more than Alt.

Putting all that together, it does seem plausible at this point that this could happen, which is something that seemed extremely far-fetched a few weeks ago. Will it happen? I don’t know. But I think it’s possible.

I’m only one person though, which is why I’m writing this article. Maybe I’m simply wearing some green Jets goggles to justify why this could happen. To try to account for that, I figured I’d ask my fellow fans what they think and why.

So I ask you, do you think Joe Alt could make it to pick 10? Why or why not?