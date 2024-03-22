Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. While the New York Jets signing Tyron Smith has been considered a major boost to their offensive line, there is a potential reason to be wary of the signing itself. Per Smith, only the Jets and his former team, the Dallas Cowboys were in consideration for his services. When Dallas informed him that they would not be reaching out to re-sign the left tackle, Smith chose the Jets. While a healthy Smith is one of the best tackles in the NFL, it’s a bit concerning that no other NFL team had interest in Smith. Either the Jets will look like geniuses for giving him a chance, or like fools if an injury wipes him out for another season. Only time will tell. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning.

Bryan Perez - Grading the New York Jets' 2024 offseason moves

Randy Lange - 8 Things to Know About New Jets Free Agent Left Tackle Tyron Smith

NewYorkJets.com - Tyron Smith: I'm Very Excited for This New Chapter with the Jets

Ben Krimmel - Tyron Smith: Jets putting pieces together to be team that 'could go all the way'

Brian Costello - Jets' John Simpson, Morgan Moses thrilled with unexpected reunion

NewYorkJets.com - Why Does Mike Williams Think Garrett Wilson Will Be a Perfect Running Mate at Wide Receiver?

Ethan Greenberg - DT Leki Fotu Says He Signed with the Jets in Free Agency Because of the Opportunity

Jack Bell - Jets Notebook | Kurt Benkert in Awe of Aaron Rodgers' 'Hidden Attributes'

David Wyatt-Hupton - The Unpredictable Jets Draft

Stefan Stelling - Star college QB scheduled for pre-draft visit with NY Jets

Brandyn Pokrass - NY and Winnipeg Jets reference famous Mike Francesa moment

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

I hope you all have a safe and wonderful rest of the day.