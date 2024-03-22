Now that free agency is well and truly underway, we’re going to be breaking down the players acquired by the Jets so far, continuing today with defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw.

The 26-year old Kinlaw is listed at 6’5” and 319 pounds and was a first round pick out of South Carolina in 2020. He has been a disappointment in an injury-plagued four years in the league so far but has started 24 games and racked up 70 tackles and five sacks.

Background

Kinlaw was a three-star recruit out of high school, at which time he was a 305-pound strongside defensive end.

However, he initially had to go down the junior college route, attending Jones County Junior College in 2016, where he earned second-team NJCAA All American honors and was an All MACJC first-teamer and named the most valuable defensive lineman in the conference. He posted 26 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in nine games for the Bobcats.

Kinlaw transferred to South Carolina in 2017 and, although he didn’t record a sack in his first season, he still made an impact with 20 tackles, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three passes defensed as he started 10 of 13 games.

He set career marks for tackles (38), tackles for loss (10) and pass breakups (five) as he started all 12 games in 2018 and ended the season with 4.5 sacks.

In his senior year in 2019 he was named an All SEC first teamer as he racked up 35 tackles and a career-high six sacks despite playing through some injuries.

Those injuries disrupted his pre-draft preparation as he looked to establish himself as a top-15 pick, but the San Francisco 49ers still selected him 14th, having just traded DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts.

In his rookie season, Kinlaw started 12 games and showed some promise as he had 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four pass breakups. He also scored on a pick-six. However, his overall play was inconsistent.

2021 and 2022 were frustrating for Kinlaw as he was limited to just 10 appearances in two years and recorded just nine tackles and one quarterback hit due to injuries.

With the 49ers having declined to exercise his fifth year option, Kinlaw bounced back in 2023 as he had a career-high 3.5 sacks in a rotational role, playing all 17 games and starting six.

The Jets signed Kinlaw to a one-year contract in free agency, which was reportedly worth around $7 million.

Now let’s take a look at what Kinlaw brings to the table, divided into categories.

Measurables/Athleticism

Kinlaw, who reportedly lost 40 pounds before he transferred to South Carolina, has tremendous size and a long wingspan with big hands.

While we don’t have any workout numbers for Kinlaw, who was unable to work out at the combine or his pro day, his strength, power and quickness for a man his size are obviously impressive.

Motor

Kinlaw works hard in the trenches and will go to a second move when his initial move is repelled. He’ll also demonstrate hustle in pursuit, as he shows here.

He played over 60 percent of the snaps in his first two seasons with the 49ers, so he has handled a starter’s workload in the past, but they’ve used him in more of a rotational role recently and he seemed to respond well to this.

Pass rush

Kinlaw saw his pass rush numbers improve over the course of his college career but his production during his first three NFL seasons was disappointing.

However, in 2023, his pressure rate almost doubled and he posted 3.5 sacks - more than double his total from his first three seasons combined.

Kinlaw readily admits that his go-to move is the bull rush, and he has a good ability to collapse the pocket with this move. However, he’s also starting to figure out how to counter off the bull rush and convert a leverage advantage into clean pressure.

While the book on him is that he has a sub-standard get-off, he also displays good quickness, which can make him effective on stunts and can gain him an early leverage advantage in the trenches.

Run defense

Kinlaw’s production against the run has also been inconsistent. He has shown occasional flashes, but he is often controlled and sometimes dominated in the trenches.

When he gets a chance to showcase his strength and power, Kinlaw is someone who can shove his man off to blow up plays with good explosiveness.

He also has the quickness to split double teams and shoot gaps, with his big body impossible to move once he gains a leverage advantage.

Technique

One of Kinlaw’s best traits is the power he brings from his active hands. He rocks people back with his initial strike and can shed blockers in the run game.

His weakness, however, has been inconsistent and inefficient footwork, which can lead to him being overwhelmed in the trenches or unable to maintain leverage and bend when rushing the passer. Pad level has also been an issue, which can affect his ability to take on double teams.

The hope is that these seem to be areas where he is showing improvement, perhaps because his injuries had placed limitations on him that affected his body control and balance.

He’s also starting to figure out ways to work his way off blocks, helping to collapse the pocket here by spinning smoothly out of a double-team.

When rushing the passer Kinlaw is showing signs of being able to string moves and counters together effectively. Here he transitions from a long arm move and is able to fight off his blocker to flush the quarterback from the pocket.

Special teams

Kinlaw’s special teams contributions have been limited to rushing punts and kicks, but he’s been effective in this role with three blocked kicks in college and this blocked field goal at the NFL level.

He had one special teams penalty in college.

Tackling

Kinlaw has never been a particularly productive tackler, but he can bottle up runs, wrap up effectively and close fast over short distances to finish.

He missed several tackles in his final season with the Gamecocks but has only missed a few in his NFL career so far.

Coverage

While Kinlaw won’t drop into coverage unless it’s just to cover a shallow zone, or reacting to a quick pass, he has racked up 10 passes defensed in his college career and seven at the pro level by batting down passes at the line.

He also dropped off and made this interception in his rookie year, which he returned for a touchdown.

Instincts/Intelligence

One area where Kinlaw impresses is with his screen recognition. He does a good job of recognizing and blowing up screens.

Having said that, there was a play that went viral where he beat his man so easily into the backfield that he immediately dropped off, wrongly assuming it must be a screen.

In his rookie year, Kinlaw jumped offside five times. However, he’s cleaned that up since then with just one pre-snap penalty for encroachment.

Attitude/Demeanor

Kinlaw was born in Trinidad and Tobago and his family emigrated to the USA when he was young. He comes from humble beginnings, having dealt with poverty and even homelessness as a child, so he has been motivated and shown tremendous resilience to make it to the NFL, especially after starting out at a junior college.

At South Carolina, he won the Unselfish Teammate Award and was a team captain in his final season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan also praised Kinlaw’s commitment and toughness as he battled through his injury issues with the 49ers.

He does have a reputation for being immature though, something which was not helped when he jumped onto a reporter’s YouTube stream in 2022 and lost his temper with him over what he felt was some unfair criticism.

Kinlaw’s on-field discipline has been solid with just three penalties since his rookie year. Two of these were for defensive holding. He’s never had a personal foul and has not been fined or suspended.

Injuries

As noted, Kinlaw has struggled with injuries, but he had reconstructive surgery on his knee ahead of the 2023 season, enabling him to not only play all 17 games but also to be available for the offseason program for the first time since he was drafted. Kinlaw says this afforded him the first chance to “work on his game” since he had left South Carolina, a sentiment that Shanahan agreed with.

The injury, which caused him to miss 24 games in 2021 and 2022, was a grade 2 ACL sprain. He had an initial surgery in 2021 as he was placed on injured reserve after the fifth game of the season. However, he was dealing with swelling and fluid backup in the same knee in 2022, causing him to miss further time.

Kinlaw had also been dealing with knee tendinitis throughout his final season at South Carolina and in the run-up to the draft. He also had hip surgery after the 2018 season and missed the spring campaign.

Scheme Fit

In addition to his injury issues, Kinlaw acknowledges that one of the things which held him back in San Francisco was that it took him a while to adjust from the read and react style he played in college to the more attacking requirements of the 49ers’ system.

It looks like he’s hopefully started to figure this out in 2023 and can build on that with the Jets, who of course operate the same system. Robert Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator when Kinlaw was drafted and throughout his rookie year before taking the Jets’ head coaching job.

Current Jets DJ Reed, Isaiah Oliver, Marcelino McCrary-Ball and Solomon Thomas have been teammates of Kinlaw’s when he was in San Francisco.

Conclusions

Clearly Kinlaw is a player who never realized the potential that the 49ers saw in him when they drafted him with their first pick in 2020. However, the Jets will be hoping that the progress he made last year is a sign he is about to do that and become a true impact player.

There are reasons to be optimistic that he has put his injury and maturity issues behind him, and figured out how to be successful in a scheme like the one the Jets and 49ers employ, so you can see why the Jets would invest a significant sum in a one-year deal for him.

However, this still involves a lot of projection and the fact they didn’t make a longer commitment to him underlines this. Of course, he may also favor the one-year deal and if he’s motivated to prove he is actually capable of playing at a level that warrants an even higher salary, then the Jets could benefit from this in 2024.