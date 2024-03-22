Years ago, the New York Jets had the famed “Revis Island.” Named for star cornerback Darrelle Revis, Revis Island was where opposing wide receivers went to get stranded. A team might’ve loved their top wide receiver every other week, but if Revis was matched up against them then an uninspiring stat line was sure to follow.

The Jets have had a lot of players since Darrelle Revis, but few, if any, have been anywhere near as dominant. That might’ve changed this week though. While he doesn’t play the same position, left tackle Tyron Smith is arguably deserving of an island in his own right given how well he’s been shutting down opposing pass rushers.

Tyron Smith found himself in 1-on-1 situations on 84.5% of his pass blocking snaps last season, 3rd-highest among left tackles (min. 300 pass blocking snaps).



Smith allowed a 6.7% pressure rate on those snaps, the lowest rate among LT (min. 300 pass blocking snaps).#TakeFlight https://t.co/18fIy5BWMR pic.twitter.com/5Bqqe1BHyq — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 18, 2024

There are a lot of numbers in that tweet. Let’s see the story they tell.

Smith had the best pressure rate allowed among left tackles across all snaps. Smith did this despite leading the league in rate at which they were left one-on-one with a defender. When Smith was left on an island in a one-on-one match-up he excelled to the tune of the lowest pressure rate in the league on that specific kind of snap too.

Long story short, these stats basically say that Tyron Smith is who the opposing team’s edge rusher should line up against if said team is willing to have that edge rusher rendered irrelevant. While it might never quite be Revis Island, Tyron Smith Island could quickly become a favorite destination among Jets fans if he can bring that kind of performance to the Jets this season.