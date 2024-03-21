Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With the New York Jets signing former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, the entire draft board has opened up for the No. 10 overall pick. While originally many draft analysts had the Jets targeting an offensive tackle at the position, the acquisition of Williams, along with the acquisitions of Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson have really changed the potential outcomes. So much so, that now the Jets are the betting favorite to land Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers looked like a game-changing player at the collegiate level, but there’s plenty of Jets fans who are hesitant to take a tight end so early in the draft due to the team’s failures in previous endeavors. Maybe this year will be different, or maybe the Jets still decide to take a tackle. Until then, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

