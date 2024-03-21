As I outlined previously, the contract between left tackle Tyron Smith and the New York Jets came chock full of a ton of incentives. Even with that, the exact nature of the incentives were still unclear in terms of what bonuses would be paid for what play times.

That changed on Tuesday when the incentives were disclosed in extraordinary detail. Not only is this interesting for Jets fans from a salary cap and player pay perspective, but it also provides some cool insight into what the details behind an NFL deal can look like.

Jets OT Tyron Smith's 1-year, $6.5 million deal.



• $6.5 million fully guaranteed.

• Up to $5.75 million in 1st play-time incentive.

• Up to $6.25 million in 2nd play-time incentive.

• $250K per playoff win ($1M max).

• $500K Pro Bowl incentive.



Max: $20 million.



— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 19, 2024

So, overall, the Jets really do seem to have Tyron Smith on a true “pay-for-play” system. Specifically, he seems to earn an addition 1 to 1.25 million for each additional 6% of snaps that he plays after around the 33% mark. He also receives incentives for any team success in terms of winning playoff games, as well as if he is named to the 2025 Pro Bowl, which ties his on the field success to his pay in addition to tying his availability to his pay.