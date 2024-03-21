On Saturday, news broke that the Chicago Bears had traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional 6th round pick in the 2025 NFL draft that could raise to a 4th round pick.

Trade condition update: The 2025 6th-round pick that the Steelers traded to the Bears for Justin Fields will become a 4th-round pick if he plays in 51 percent of the plays this season, per source. https://t.co/mwHyivli7I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2024

At face value, a trade was made between an NFC North team and an NFL South team, so why would that matter for the New York Jets?

Well, because Justin Fields is a quarterback who struggled after being selected in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL draft. The Jets currently have a player exactly like that: Zach Wilson. Wilson is also on the trade market, so this should give some idea of what the Jets could reasonably ask from a buyer.

Beyond that, most would say that Fields has been better than Zach Wilson. This would seemingly set the high-end bar for what the Jets could fetch for Wilson, meaning less than a 6th round pick at the base salary.

While this would be a small amount of trade compensation, it would still save the Jets around $5 million in cap space. This alone could be enough for the Jets to settle for a deal significantly less than what the Bears got for Fields and still call the trade a win. If nothing else, that cap space could be spent on another player rather than a 3rd string quarterback.

What do you think? Will the Jets receive more or less than a 6th round pick for Zach Wilson?