The Chicago Bears traded Justin Fields for a 6th round pick: Why does that matter to the New York Jets?

What does the Fields trade say about the Jets’ chances of trading Zach Wilson?

By IMissFatRex
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Saturday, news broke that the Chicago Bears had traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional 6th round pick in the 2025 NFL draft that could raise to a 4th round pick.

At face value, a trade was made between an NFC North team and an NFL South team, so why would that matter for the New York Jets?

Well, because Justin Fields is a quarterback who struggled after being selected in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL draft. The Jets currently have a player exactly like that: Zach Wilson. Wilson is also on the trade market, so this should give some idea of what the Jets could reasonably ask from a buyer.

Beyond that, most would say that Fields has been better than Zach Wilson. This would seemingly set the high-end bar for what the Jets could fetch for Wilson, meaning less than a 6th round pick at the base salary.

While this would be a small amount of trade compensation, it would still save the Jets around $5 million in cap space. This alone could be enough for the Jets to settle for a deal significantly less than what the Bears got for Fields and still call the trade a win. If nothing else, that cap space could be spent on another player rather than a 3rd string quarterback.

What do you think? Will the Jets receive more or less than a 6th round pick for Zach Wilson?

Poll

What will the Jets get for Zach Wilson?

view results
  • 3%
    More than a 6th round pick
    (14 votes)
  • 10%
    A 6th round pick
    (45 votes)
  • 25%
    Less than a 6th round pick
    (106 votes)
  • 59%
    Nothing at all because no one will trade for him
    (246 votes)
411 votes total Vote Now

