Podcast: Jets add Mike Williams in free agency

After an opening week of free agency that saw the New York Jets add three new starters to their offensive line, one glaring need remained on the offensive side of the ball. The Jets needed to add a quality wide receiver to go with Garrett Wilson.

The Jets made a big move on Tuesday, agreeing to terms with wide receiver Mike Williams on a one year contract worth up to $15 million. Williams adds a number of elements the Jets lacked at wide receiver and changes the ceiling of the offense.

Through the early part of free agency, the Jets have taken calculated gambles on players who could help transform the offense if all goes right. In turn, the team has raised expectations for the 2024 season. On today’s podcast I give my thoughts on the addition of Williams and what it means for the Jets.

Thanks for listening/watching.