Attention all draftniks. Shortly we will be conducting the 2024 Gang Green Nation community mock draft, and we want all of you fine people to take part ... well, at least as many of you fine people as this exercise will allow. This is the sign-up thread. The mock draft will commence on THURSDAY, MARCH 21, AT 6:00 P.M., meaning whoever signs up for the Chicago Bears will be on the clock. The rules for the mock draft are as follows:

Superhuman will take the Jets. Part of the purpose of this is to study and know a different team around the league. Everyone knows the Jets needs, what they have, what young guys are good or stink, etc. Learn that for another team. You will have 12 hours from the previous selection to make your selection, provided no selections are required to be made between 11 pm and 7 am EDT. If your selection time ends any time during the 11 pm to 7 am EDT timeframe, your deadline is extended to 7 am. So, for example, if the last pick was made at 3 pm EDT, your deadline is not 3 am, it is 7 am EDT. If you do not pick within your designated timeframe, I will make your pick for you, taking the highest available player from this consensus big board, and you will be replaced by the first available volunteer for any other picks you may hold in the draft. If you expect to miss your selection and wish to make your pick anyway, you may e-mail me at macgregorwells@gmail.com with a list of up to five selections in order of your preference, and I will pick from your list, provided any are still available at the time your selection comes up. Long story short: This is a long term commitment. You are expected to be aware of when your picks come up through a full five weeks. You are expected to check in daily, at a minimum, to respond to any trade offers that may come your way and to make your picks. The level of commitment required for this is excessive and obsessive. It is not for everyone. It is not for most people. If you are not the type of GGN member that checks in daily please don’t sign up. If you aren’t sure whether you can make the commitment please don’t sign up. Let those who can see this through have a go at it. Trades are allowed. You can trade current year picks, 2025 picks, and players. You cannot trade picks beyond next year, so no dealing your 2026 second round pick to move back into the 2024 first round. A fanpost will be set up for all trade chatter to occur. If both parties agree to a trade, the parties should email the details to me at macgregorwells@gmail.com. If a trade is absolutely ludicrous, it will be vetoed. Also be mindful of how the trading of a player affects the salary cap. We’re not asking that anyone be an expert capologist, but at least have some idea generally where your team stands with respect to the cap and how much cap space your team has. If a trade is not cap compliant for your team’s cap it will be rejected. You can cure a cap deficiency by cutting players, but not by restructuring contracts or adding voidable years. Trading action tends to be wild, fast and furious in this mock draft. Before you sign up be aware of this and be sure you can commit to checking in regularly to see if any trade offers have been made to you. The draft will continue for as many rounds as we can fit in. It will end the day before the real NFL draft commences. DO NOT SIGN UP IF YOU ARE ONLY INTERESTED IN THE FIRST ROUND. In the past we have gone as deep as the sixth round. If you’re not interested in going that deep into the draft, please don’t sign up. Sign up by claiming any unclaimed team in the comments section. Sign ups are first come, first served. If you know that you do not check in on a daily basis and you stand a good chance of missing your selections or not seeing or responding to trade offers, PLEASE, PLEASE don’t sign up. We can only keep things running quickly and smoothly if you are committed to sticking around for the entire draft and making your picks in a timely manner. The initial draft order is set as of the time and date this article is published. Any trades in the real world occurring after this article goes live will not be reflected in the GGN mock draft order. All draft picks should be made on the Selection Thread that will be posted on the front page. All participants are expected to keep track of their own draft picks. You can find all your draft picks by typing your team into the box of this nifty Drafttek trade value chart. This chart is the official NFL draft order. DO NOT GO BY ANY OTHER SITE’S DRAFT ORDER. THE DRAFTTEK CHART IS BINDING FOR ALL TEAMS.

Here is the draft order for round 1:

1. Chicago (GenoTime7)

2. Washington (Pikachu1908)

3. New England (J-Cubed)

4. Arizona (Traveling Man)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (JesusHatesTheJets)

6. New York Giants (shiff71)

7. Tennessee (Njb45)

8. Atlanta (TG77)

9. Chicago (GenoTime7)

10. New York Jets (superhuman)

11. Minnesota (DMAC17)

12. Denver (goldad04)

13. Las Vegas (Glenncf74nets)

14. New Orleans

15. Indianapolis (stanton nelson riveria)

16. Seattle (RobGreenberg2)

17. Jacksonville (Imacamper)

18. Cincinnati (Tevetorbes6)

19. Los Angeles Rams (big ant)

20. Pittsburgh

21. Miami

22. Philadelphia

23. Minnesota (DMAC17)

24. Dallas (ToiletBowles)

25. Green Bay (BroNamath)

26. Tampa Bay

27. Arizona (Traveling Man)

28. Buffalo

29. Detroit (JoeyMagz)

30. Baltimore

31. San Francisco (7 to Shea)

32. Kansas City (JerseyJet24)

Teams without a first round selection:

Carolina

Houston

Cleveland

Please sign up in the comments by claiming a team not already taken and let’s make this a fun thing for everyone.