Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets have signed former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams. The deal is for one year at $15 million. The deal gives Aaron Rodgers a big bodied, big play receiver who will take the pressure off of Garrett Wilson in the process. If healthy, the addition of Williams will do wonders for the Jets passing offense. In fact, if the Jets can stay healthy overall the team has a real chance of being a dark horse for a deep playoff run. After all, with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, anything is possible. Let’s hope that the injury bug stays far away from 1 Jets Drive this season. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

