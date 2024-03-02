Good morning Gang Green Nation! In between the headlines regarding the ongoing dispute between bad player Mecole Hardman and bad team the New York Jets, the NFL Combine provided some fireworks yesterday when the cornerbacks put on a show with their collective speed. Raw speed may be more important at the cornerback position than at any other position in the NFL, and the fact that several of the top cornerback prospects lit up the place with blazing 40 times should be good news for the Jets in the upcoming NFL draft. It is no secret that the Jets, above all, need to add wide receivers and offensive linemen to their team. The best of the best at both positions may well be gone by the time the Jets make their selection at #10. The best hope of that not being the case involves some unexpected cornerbacks and/or quarterbacks being taken before the Jets pick. The fine showing by the cornerbacks at the NFL Combine probably doesn’t move the needle a ton, but every little bit helps in getting a cornerback or two jumping the line and dropping an elite tackle or wide receiver to the Jets. One can dream.

Here are your links to your New York Jets this glorious Saturday in March:

Joe Pantorno - Zach Wilson trade rumors: 5 teams Jets can hook up with to deal QB

Manny Gomez - Jets should ‘absolutely... go get’ Pro-Bowl WR to pair with Garrett Wilson, says host

John Pullano - Washington Wide Receiver Rome Odunze Is Aiming to Be the 'Best Wide Receiver' in the 2024 Draft Class

Caroline Hendershot - LSU Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Wants to Be Drafted 'Where He Is Wanted'

Eric Allen - USC Quarterback Draws Parallel with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers at NFL Combine

Andrew Battifarano - Buccaneers' Mike Evans expected to hit free agency in major decision

Bridget Reilly - Mecole Hardman fires back at Jets over accusations of leaked game plans

Rich Cimini - Mecole Hardman denies leaking Jets' game plans to Chiefs, Eagles

Mike D'Abate - Scouting Combine Rumor Sparks New York Jets Interest in Notre Dame Offensive Tackle?

Nick Faria - New York Jets Interested In Recently Cut All-Pro Safety?

Anthony Liccardi - 'Career-Ender!' Stephen A. Smith Says Mecole Hardman Should Sue New York Jets

Richie Whitt - LeSean McCoy Taking Mecole Hardman's Side in Feud With New York Jets

Ralph Ventre - New York Jets' Robert Saleh Making Guilt Trip to NFL Combine?

Nick Faria - New York Jets Scouting Combine Notebook: 5 Standouts On Day 1

Nick Faria - New York Jets Hiring More Offensive Coaches?

Mike D'Abate - Bye, Mekhi? New York Jets Free Agent Tackle Already Getting Contract Interest?

Stephen Nixon - 3 outside-the-box backup QB options for the NY Jets

Justin Fried - NY Jets meet with Caleb Williams and top QB prospects at NFL Combine

Justin Fried - Adam Sandler is the reason Tyreek Hill isn't on the NY Jets (yes, really)

Justin Fried - 3 NY Jets free agents who could be forced into retirement

Billy Riccette - Mecole Hardman strongly denies leaking Jets’ gameplans to opponents

Billy Riccette - Jets won’t franchise tag Bryce Huff, but ‘ideally Bryce is back’

Billy Riccette - Brock Bowers: Would be ‘pretty sweet’ to catch passes from Rodgers

David Latham - Mekhi Becton Will Test Free Agency, Won't Re-Sign With Jets

Shervon Fakhimi - 2 best NFL Draft destinations for Notre Dame star Joe Alt

Owen Crisafulli - Jets' Sauce Gardner digs up old Mecole Hardman tweet amid beef

Here are your missed connections from yesterday.

Enjoy the day everybody.