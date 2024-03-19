Reports: Jets and wide receiver Mike Williams agree to one year contract

The Jets and free agent wide receiver Mike Williams have agreed to a one year contract per multiple reporters.

Williams should provide the Jets a badly needed second quality wide receiver. The position was very thin behind Garrett Wilson.

The seventh overall pick in the 2017 Draft, Williams has a pair of 1,000 yard seasons to his name. The big bodied receiver on paper is a great complement to Wilson.

He was limited to 3 games in 2023 with a torn ACL. While that brings some risk, suggestions that Williams is overly injury prone seem overblown. Prior to 2023, he played in at least 13 games in each of the previous five seasons.

The reported $15 million pricetag is also not exorbitant for a quality wide receiver. The “up to” phrasing suggests at least part of the deal is based on incentives.

Much like the recent offensive line additions, the addition of Williams if nothing else takes the Jets out of a state of desperation at wide receiver heading into the NFL Draft.