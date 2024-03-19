Good morning, Gang Green Nation. I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. The New York Jets met with former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams yesterday and will continue talks this morning. The goal for the Jets is to stop him from going to his next scheduled meetings, but New York likely doesn’t have the ability to offer him a contract he can’t refuse. While Williams has been unhealthy for the better half of the last three seasons, he can be a dynamic playmaker when he’s on the field. A legitimate field-stretching player, Williams could become a great complement to Garrett Wilson in the Jets offense. If the team does fail to sign him, don’t be surprised to see the Jets target a receiver in the draft. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

Zack Rosenblatt - As Jets host Mike Williams, Jadeveon Clowney for visits, what else awaits in free agency?

Fox Sports - Should the Jets sign Mike Williams? | The Carton Show

Bridget Hyland - Jets should stay away from ex-Giants WR, host says

Ryan Chichester and Tiki & Evan - Evan all in on Jets in 2024 after offensive line upgrades

John Pullano - Jets Free Agency | Jets Sign OL Tyron Smith

Justin Fried - Tyron Smith signing gives NY Jets much-needed draft flexibility

Caroline Hendershot - Morgan Moses Returns to Jets with 'Unfinished Business'

NewYorkJets.com - Why Does OL John Simpson Believe the Jets Are the Best Fit for Him?

Justin Fried - David Bakhtiari signing makes more sense than ever for NY Jets

Michael Nania - Where NY Jets’ rebuilt offensive line ranks out of 32 units

NewYorkJets.com - Jets Free Agency | Javon Kinlaw Highlights

Doug Robinson - Why no takers — at least yet — for Zach Wilson?

Brian Costello - Why Jets' Zach Wilson trade dilemma could reach uncomfortable end

SNY - Will Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, or Breece Hall get first contract extension? | Jets Nation

Andy Vasquez - Should Jets use top NFL Draft pick on a weapon or more O-line help?

Joe Pantorno - Jets 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Strategy changes after Tyron Smith signing

NewYorkJets.com - 2024 Jets Mock Draft Tracker 8.0 - The Athletic Predicts LSU Wide Receiver Malik Nabers to the Jets

